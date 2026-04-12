Iranian state television has aired footage showing personnel from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warning US naval vessels in the Gulf of Oman, in an encounter that appeared to end with American ships moving away from the area.

The visuals surfaced at a time of rising friction between Iran and the United States, with tensions building steadily across the Gulf in recent weeks.

Trump escalates with Hormuz blockade warning

The situation intensified after Donald Trump announced a sweeping move targeting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil routes.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.” He further warned, “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global crude supply passes, has already seen disruptions in recent weeks, adding to concerns in energy markets.

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Iranian State TV released footage showing the IRGC warning American warships to leave the Gulf of Oman



The American warships left the area pic.twitter.com/QJwNBT0a4d — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) April 12, 2026

Talks collapse after high-level negotiations

According to US officials, the latest developments follow the collapse of negotiations in Islamabad. The American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while Iran was represented by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it,” Vance told reporters.

Despite being one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between the two sides in decades, the talks failed to resolve differences, particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump also accused Iran of failing to uphold commitments regarding the waterway, stating, “They say they put mines in the water… They may have done so, but what ship owner would want to take the chance?”

Military movement raises stakes further

Amid the diplomatic deadlock, the US military has increased its operational activity in the region. Officials confirmed that American warships had moved through the strait to begin mine-clearing operations.

With tensions involving Washington, Tehran and regional allies continuing to escalate, the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile, with potential ripple effects on global oil supplies and maritime security.