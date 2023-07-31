scorecardresearch
‘War returning to Russia’ – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky curt remark after Moscow drone attacks

In his Sunday address, Ukrainian President said that the next phase of the war is ‘absolutely fair’ and ‘inevitable.’

TASS report said that there was no loss of life in the drone attack. (Reuters file photo)

Russia Ukraine Latest News: Amid reports of series of drone attacks targeted at Russia capital Moscow, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that ‘war is returning’ to Russia. The remark came as Russian authorities said that three drones were intercepted on Sunday itself. However, the alleged attacks by Ukraine successfully damaged two commercial buildings. TASS report said that there was no loss of life in the attack. In his Sunday address, Ukrainian President said that the next phase of the war is ‘absolutely fair’ and ‘inevitable.’

According to a CNN report, the Ukrainian Air Force didn’t deny the responsibility of the drone attacks. Instead, Kyiv says that the latest drone attacks are aimed to bring Russians closer to the horror of war. Since Moscow invaded its neighbour in 2022, many Russians feel it to be a distant occurrence with limited or no impact.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 09:26 IST

