US Congressman Eric Swalwell, who was originally making headlines for his California governor bid, was hit with explosive sexual assault and misconduct allegations on Friday (US time). In the wake of the controversial development, not only has his campaign suffered a major blow, he’s now also facing resignation calls given the nature of the accusations raised against him.

Bombshell reports tied to the Democratic lawmaker’s alleged misconduct instantly triggered a massive exodus, with multiple campaign staffers resigning. But that’s not all. Even his fellow Democratic allies yanked support for the congressman’s governor run after the allegations surfaced.

California Senator Adam Schiff and Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego were among some of the top Democrats who withdrew their support for Swalwell on Friday. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the expanding list of lawmakers calling on him to end the governor campaign.

Rep Eric Swalwell dismisses sexual assault allegations

On his part, Swalwell has strongly denied the claims. In a statement to CNN, he said, “These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor.”

He added, “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

ALSO READ Artemis 2 crew splashes down in Pacific Ocean after historic Moon mission

This is a developing story.