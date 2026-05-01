A 26-year-old Indian student, Chandu Iraganaboina, who had moved to the United States with aspirations of building a career in technology, has died allegedly by suicide, sparking concerns among the Indian diaspora.

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Chandu had travelled abroad to pursue higher education and professional opportunities. His death has prompted members of the Indian community in the US to come together, raising over $76,500 to support the repatriation of his mortal remains and assist his family.

From Kurnool to Chicago

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chandu hailed from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh and completed his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from CMR College of Engineering & Technology in 2020.

He began his career as a full-stack developer at TatvaSoft before moving to the United States in 2022 to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science at DePaul University in Chicago.

A career built on technology and innovation

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chandu was an experienced full-stack engineer with over four years of experience in building cloud-native applications. He worked with modern technologies such as React, TypeScript, Node.js, and NestJS, and was associated with Dell Technologies.

He focused on improving system performance and reliability, contributing to measurable gains like reducing latency and increasing automated test coverage. Chandu was particularly interested in the intersection of artificial intelligence and scalable software systems. His work included integrating large language model (LLM) APIs, vector search, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines into production workflows.

Struggles behind the dream

Regardless of his professional capabilities, Chandu was reportedly under emotional stress due to difficulties in securing employment after completing his studies. A fundraiser organised by his friend, Rajesh Gurram, described Chandu as “a wonderful human being — generous, warm, and a pillar of support for his friends and younger brother.” The post added that he had arrived in the US “with big dreams,” but the challenges he faced eventually became overwhelming.

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or in distress contact the Vandrevala Foundation’s helpline (+91-9999666555) which is available in 11 languages including English and can be accessed via telephone or WhatsApp 24×7. You can also contact Fortis Hospital’s National Helpline number 91-8376804102 which is available 24×7. You can also contact the Government Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline ‘KIRAN’ at 18005990019 which is available 24×7.