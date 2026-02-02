Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC ‘Today’ anchor Savannah Guthrie has been reported missing from her Arizona home, CNN reported quoting officials.

Nancy, aged 84, was last seen on Saturday night at approximately 9:30 pm (local time) near her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference. A family member called 911 on Sunday to report her missing, the sheriff added.

“The scene at the house also has some concerns for us,” the sheriff said, without providing further details.

While Nancy reportedly had some physical ailments, she did not suffer from any cognitive issues, her family said.

Who is Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah is an American broadcast journalist and former attorney. She is a main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show ‘Today’, a position she has held since July 2012. Guthrie joined NBC News in September 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent, regularly reporting on trials throughout the US.

Savannah, who lost her father before her senior year of high school, has spoken highly of her mother and their close relationship.

The anchor had revealed that while she was offered her first news job in Butte, Montana, at the age of 21, her mother had encouraged her to pursue the role, despite the distance from home.

“[My mother] was like I’m not going to stand in the way of your dreams’,” Savannah had said, according to CNN.

Savannah issues statement

The ‘Today’ show led with the news on Monday and shared a statement from Savannah, who said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

What is the latest development in this case?

Search and rescue teams, including volunteers, dogs, border patrol agents and helicopters, had been dispatched. “We’ve pretty much just thrown everything at this as we can,” sheriff Nanos said.

Detectives from the homicide team are investigating and haven’t ruled out possible foul play, Nanos said.