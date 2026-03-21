The Tontitown Police Department in Arkansas, United States, announced on Friday (US time) that 27-year-old Kendra Duggar had been arrested and accused of the same charges her husband Joseph Duggar is facing.

The March 20 announcement comes merely days after the former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken into custody on March over lewd and lascivious behaviour involving sexual activity with a female victim, who is now 14 years old but was 9 at the time of the alleged incident, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Both Kendra and her 31-year-old husband, Joseph, have been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of false imprisonment in Arkansas. According to the USA Today’s report, Joseph is currently being held without bail at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He is ultimately expected to be extradited to Florida as he’s facing his charge there.

What do we know about Kendra Duggar?

The 27-year-old is the wife of former US reality TV star Joseph Duggar, who, in turn, is the seventh-oldest of 19 children on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting. She was arrested on March 20, according to jail records viewed by E! News.

Kendra and Joseph tied the knot in September 2017, just months after announcing their relationship. They are currently parents to four children.

This is a developing story.