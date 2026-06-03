US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said gas prices in the United States will come down when the conflict involving Iran comes to an end, reported Reuters. He said that inflation remains low apart from energy costs.

Speaking on the “Pod Force One” podcast, Trump said Americans are not facing significant inflation despite concerns about rising prices. “We don’t have very much inflation. Look, if you take away just the price of gasoline, the energy, we have very little inflation,” Trump said during the interview.

Trump’s comments came as energy markets remain sensitive due to tensions involving Iran. The conflict has affected oil prices and raised concerns about fuel costs around the world.

Trump’s new tariff plan

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration proposed new tariffs on imports from 60 economies. The proposal includes additional duties of 10% and 12.5% on goods from countries that US officials say failed to reduce trade involving products made with forced labour.

The proposal was issued by the US Trade Representative’s office following a Section 301 unfair trade practices investigation. The move is part of the administration’s effort to rebuild Trump’s emergency tariff program after the US Supreme Court struck down those tariffs in February.

Under the proposal, imports from Canada, the European Union, Britain, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala would face an additional 10% duty, reported Reuters. The USTR also proposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from another 45 countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Nigeria.

What Trump said about Iran and regional tensions?

Trump also discussed Iran during the podcast interview and said Tehran has agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapon. “They’ve already agreed they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He said that diplomatic efforts remain active and a future meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei could take place if negotiations move forward. “I’d like to meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out,” Trump said.

The president said Khamenei remains involved in discussions related to ending hostilities and claimed that Iranian officials continue to respect his leadership. Trump described the conflict with Iran as a success for the United States, saying Iran’s military had been defeated. At the same time, he said that the US prefers a negotiated agreement but remains prepared to pursue other options if talks fail.

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“Iran’s a big success,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. We’re working on a deal, and that happens fine. If it doesn’t happen, that’s OK too. We’ll do it the other way,” he added.

Trump also rejected the idea of deploying American ground troops at this stage. “We don’t need boots on the ground now,” he said. The president added that the situation remains fluid but expressed confidence about the direction of events. “The Iran situation is rapidly evolving. It will be very good,” Trump said.

Trump also addressed his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said that the two leaders recently had a tense exchange over Israel’s military actions involving Lebanon. “I did. I wouldn’t say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump said.

Despite the disagreement, Trump said the two leaders continue to maintain a strong relationship.