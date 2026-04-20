Hollywood actor Patrick Muldoon died on April 19 after a heart attack. He was 57 years old. He built a long career in television and films and became known for roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “Starship Troopers”.

At the time of his death, Muldoon had an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His income came from acting roles, television films, and production work. He remained active in the industry for over three decades, according to Celebrity Net Worth report.

Muldoon gained early fame as Austin Reed on “Days of Our Lives”. He played the role from 1992 to 1995 and returned briefly from 2011 to 2012. His character became popular with viewers. He also won a Soap Opera Digest Award during his time on the show. Later, he appeared on “Melrose Place” as Richard Hart, a key supporting character.

A look at Patrick Muldoon’s education and career

Muldoon was born on September 27, 1968, in Los Angeles. He studied at Loyola High School and later attended the University of Southern California. He played as a tight end for the USC Trojans football team and graduated in 1991, according to Celebrity Net Worth report.

He began his acting career with small roles in television shows including “Who’s the Boss?” and “Saved by the Bell”. His breakthrough came soon after with “Days of Our Lives”. That role gave him wide recognition and opened doors in television and film.

After leaving the soap, Muldoon appeared in many TV movies and series. He worked in films such as “Deadly Pursuits” and “Black Cat Run.” He also acted in TV films like “Chain of Command” and “Project Viper.” Over the years, he became a regular face in made-for-TV movies, especially on channels like Lifetime and Hallmark.

Major film roles of Patrick Muldoon

Muldoon made his film debut in 1993 with “Rage and Honor II.” He gained wider recognition in 1997 with Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. In the film, he played Zander Barcalow, a rival to the lead character.

He later appeared in films such as “Arrival II,” “Stigmata,” and “The Comeback Trail.” His work also included thrillers, science fiction, and direct-to-video films. In the 2010s, he acted in projects like “Spiders 3D,” “Robo-Dog,” and “Bernie the Dolphin.” His later films included “Deadlock” and “Marlowe.”

Muldoon also worked behind the camera as a producer. He took part in several independent projects and co-produced television content. He had a development deal with Spelling Entertainment during the 1990s.