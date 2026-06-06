Many Americans use credit cards to earn cashback, airline miles, hotel points and other rewards throughout the year. While most of these benefits do not create a tax obligation, certain types of rewards can still attract attention from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

As taxpayers prepare and review their returns, tax experts continue to remind consumers that not every credit card reward receives the same treatment under federal tax rules. In most cases, rewards earned through spending on a credit card are viewed as rebates or discounts rather than income. Because of that classification, they generally do not need to be reported on a tax return.

The rule covers many popular reward programs. Cashback earned through purchases, travel miles accumulated from spending, and hotel loyalty points linked to card transactions typically remain tax-free, reported The US Sun. Welcome bonuses tied to spending requirements also usually fall into this category.

Which credit card rewards can become taxable?

The biggest exception involves rewards that cardholders receive without making any purchases. Under IRS guidance, a welcome bonus that is awarded simply for opening a new credit card account may be considered taxable income. If a card issuer grants cash, points, miles or gift cards without requiring the customer to spend money first, the reward may need to be reported to the IRS.

In such cases, financial institutions may issue a Form 1099 to the recipient. Taxpayers are responsible for reporting the income even if they do not receive the form, reported The US Sun.

Referral bonuses fall under a similar category. Many credit card companies offer rewards when existing customers persuade friends or family members to apply for a card. These referral incentives can come in the form of cash, points, airline miles or other benefits.

If the reward is not linked to purchases made by the cardholder, the IRS may treat it as taxable income. Consumers who receive significant referral rewards should review whether those earnings need to be included on their tax returns, reported The Sun.

According to The US Sun report, federal tax rules generally require businesses to issue Form 1099-MISC when reportable income exceeds certain thresholds. However, taxpayers remain responsible for accurately reporting taxable income regardless of whether a form arrives in the mail.

Can paying taxes with a credit card help earn more rewards?

Some taxpayers choose to pay their federal tax bills with a credit card to collect additional rewards. The strategy can generate cashback, travel points or other perks, but it comes with an important cost.

The IRS uses third-party payment processors for credit card transactions, and those services charge processing fees. The fees generally range from about 1.87% to 2.35% of the amount paid, reported The US Sun.

For example, a taxpayer who pays a $5,000 tax bill by credit card could face an additional charge of at least $93.50. The value of any rewards earned must exceed those fees for the strategy to make financial sense.

Consumers often calculate the expected cashback or travel benefits before deciding whether to use a credit card for tax payments. In many cases, the processing charge can outweigh the value of the rewards earned.

The discussion around tax refunds also remains a major focus for households. Survey data from Talker Research, commissioned by TaxSlayer, found that many Americans plan months in advance for how they will use their expected refunds.

The survey of 2,000 taxpayers showed that a large majority expected to receive a refund. More than half said the refund plays an important role in their household budget.

Most respondents planned to use the money for necessities. Rent payments, groceries, essential purchases and credit card debt ranked among the most common uses. Many taxpayers also said they intended to use refunds to reduce debt accumulated during the holiday season.

A smaller group planned to spend refund money on discretionary purchases such as clothing, entertainment and smartphones.

The survey found that the average taxpayer expected a refund of around $1,700, reported The US Sun. Some respondents anticipated larger refunds because they withheld more income from paychecks or experienced changes in family circumstances. Others expected smaller refunds due to job losses, tax debts or changes affecting dependent-related tax benefits.

For taxpayers reviewing their returns, the key takeaway remains simple that most credit card rewards earned through spending are not taxable. However, bonuses received without making purchases and rewards earned through referrals can fall into a different category.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.