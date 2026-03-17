Questions around who gets to participate in democratic processes in the United States is back in the focus as multiple cases emerge of non-citizens allegedly casting ballots over the years. The developments have added urgency to debates on election safeguards, voter verification systems and gaps that may allow ineligible individuals to slip through.

Concerns around non-citizens participating in US elections have resurfaced after a report by The New York Post detailed multiple cases of individuals allegedly voting despite not being eligible. The issue is central to an ongoing political debate in the US over election security and verification processes.

Among those named in the report is Indian citizen Kaushalkumar Patel, 47, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, who is accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election. He is set to stand trial this month. According to the report, Patel has lived in the US for more than 20 years. His lawyer, Philip Steinberg, said: “Mr. Patel has lived a law abiding life in the United States for over 20 years. He works, pays his taxes and is an active participant in his community. He is also the proud father of two young daughters.” Authorities are yet to present full details of the case.

Pennsylvania and voter registration concerns

Pennsylvania has come under scrutiny in the report, particularly over its voter registration system. J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, told The New York Post: “The reality is aliens are voting in American elections.”

He added, “It’s way worse than the left says, but it’s way better than some others say.”

The report claims that a glitch in Pennsylvania’s “motor voter” system, which allows voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, may have enabled around 100,000 non-citizens to register. Some state officials have disputed this number.

Long-term undocumented voter case

Another case involves Mahady Sacko, a Mauritanian immigrant who had a deportation order issued in 2002 but continued living in the US. Sacko, 50, was arrested in Philadelphia and is accused of falsely claiming US citizenship to vote, including in the 2024 election.

Authorities allege he voted in multiple elections since 2008. Sacko denied the accusations, saying, “Everything is a lie! They are lying about me!” before ending the call with The New York Post. He has not yet entered a plea.

Cases across different nationalities

The report lists several other cases involving non-citizens from different countries.

In North Carolina, Canadian national Denis Bouchard, 70, pleaded guilty to falsely claiming US citizenship to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections. He could face up to ten years in prison. Records suggest he may have voted in elections since 2004 before being removed from voter rolls.

In Michigan, Chinese national Haoxiang Gao, 19, was charged with illegally voting in the 2024 election. After surrendering his passport in court, he allegedly fled to China using another passport. He remains wanted in the US.

In Arkansas, Cuban national Cecilia Casellanos, 59, who had a long-standing deportation order and prior felony convictions, pleaded guilty to perjury and voter fraud. Two others, Zlata Risley from Kazakhstan and Nigerian citizen Chi Baum, were also accused of illegal voting in 2024.

In Florida, Ukrainian nationals Svitlana Demydenko, 53, and her daughter Yelyzaveta Demydenko, 22, allegedly voted in the 2024 general election despite being on nonimmigrant visas. Both have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is scheduled for later in 2026.

Another case involves Jamaican national Jacqueline Dianne Wallace, 52, who allegedly registered and voted in Florida. Her case is ongoing, and she could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Systemic issues and accidental registration

Adams claimed that in some cases, non-citizens may have registered unintentionally. He told The New York Post, “At times, it’s an organic process of aliens getting sucked in unwittingly. Maybe they’d been whipping down Modelos [beers] at a festival and they’re doing some guy a favor who is in their face with a clipboard. Or, they’re at the DMV and get these pop-up windows asking them to register. They think, ‘I must be allowed.’ ”

He added, “I wish it were a conspiracy plot because it would be easier to bust. This is systemic failure.”

The report also noted that individuals involved in such cases were affiliated with different political parties.

Political debate and proposed law

The issue has again increased the depth of political debate in the US, particularly around the proposed SAVE America Act, which would require proof of US citizenship such as a passport or birth certificate to register to vote in federal elections.

Supporters argue the law is necessary to ensure election integrity, while critics have called it restrictive. Utah Senator Mike Lee told The New York Post, “Every few weeks, we learn that, ‘the thing that never happens,’ has happened again.”

He added, “In tight down-ballot races, even hundreds of illegal votes can swing an election, and every illegal vote cast is an attack on a legitimate vote cast by a real citizen.” The bill has passed in the House but is currently stalled in the Senate.

According to the report, there were about 14 million non-citizens legally residing in the US in 2023, based on data from the Pew Research Center. But they may have work permits or visas, they are not allowed to vot