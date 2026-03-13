After nearly two decades leading one of the world’s most influential software companies, Shantanu Narayen has announced that he will step down as chief executive officer of Adobe Inc. once the company appoints a successor.

He has guided the company since 2007. Narayen will remain CEO until a replacement is chosen and will then continue to serve as chair of Adobe’s board.

As he stepped down, in an internal memo he stated that this moment is a time for reflection. He noted that an upcoming earnings call would be his 100th since becoming CEO.

Adobe’s board has already begun the search for the next leader. Lead independent director Frank Calderoni will head a special committee that will review both internal and external candidates. Narayen has said the process could take several months.

Nearly two decades shaping Adobe’s direction

When Narayen took charge in 2007, Adobe was primarily known for its desktop software products. Over the years, he led a major transformation in how the company delivered its tools.

One of the most important changes or rather transition during his tenure was moving Adobe’s creative and document software to subscription-based cloud services. Programs such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Acrobat gradually transitioned from one-time purchases to services available through the cloud.

This changed Adobe’s business model and helped the company build a steady stream of subscription revenue.

Adobe also expanded beyond creative software during Narayen’s leadership. In 2009 the company acquired Omniture, marking its entry into the digital experience and marketing analytics market. That expansion allowed Adobe to develop products used by businesses to manage customer data and online marketing campaigns.

By 2018, Adobe had crossed a market value of 100 billion US dollars and entered the Fortune 500 list for the first time. The company also appeared in Forbes rankings of the world’s most innovative companies during that period.

From Hyderabad to Silicon Valley

Long before he became the head of a global technology company, Narayen grew up in Hyderabad, India.

Born on May 27, 1963, he was raised in a Telugu Hindu family that placed strong importance on education. His mother taught American literature, while his father ran a plastics business.

Narayen studied at Hyderabad Public School and later joined the University College of Engineering at Osmania University. There he completed a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering.

After graduating, he moved to the United States to continue his studies. In 1986 he earned a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He later completed an MBA at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Early career in the technology industry

Narayen began his professional journey in Silicon Valley during the mid-1980s.

His first job was at Measurex Automation Systems, a company that built computer control systems for manufacturing industries such as automotive and electronics. The role exposed him to the fast-growing technology sector.

In 1989 he joined Apple, where he worked in several senior management roles for about six years. The period coincided with a time when Apple was experimenting with new software and hardware products, giving him experience in product management and technology development.

After leaving Apple in 1995, Narayen worked at Silicon Graphics as director of desktop and collaboration products. A year later, he co-founded a startup called Pictra, which focused on early systems for sharing digital photographs over the internet.

His journey within Adobe

Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as senior vice president of worldwide product development.

Over the next several years he moved through key leadership positions within the company. Between 2001 and 2005 he served as executive vice president of worldwide products, and in 2005 he was promoted to president.

Two years later, Adobe announced that then-CEO Bruce Chizen would step down. Narayen officially became the company’s chief executive on December 1, 2007.

Since then, he has overseen some of the most significant strategic changes in Adobe’s history.

Influence beyond Adobe

Narayen has also been active outside the company in business and policy circles.

In 2011, US President Barack Obama appointed him to the President’s Management Advisory Board, a group that advises the US government on management practices.

He has also served on the board of directors of Pfizer as lead independent director and has held a leadership role at the US India Strategic Partnership Forum as vice chairman.

Salary, compensation and net worth

Narayen’s long career at Adobe has also made him one of the highest-paid executives in the technology industry.

According to GQ India, his total compensation for the 2024–25 fiscal year was about 52 million US dollars, roughly Rs. 444 crore.

In fiscal year 2023 his compensation totaled about 44.9 million US dollars. This included a base salary of 1.5 million US dollars, a 3 million US dollar bonus, more than 40 million US dollars in stock awards and additional compensation of around 355,000 US dollars, as reported by Salary.com

A large portion of his wealth comes from Adobe stock accumulated over more than two decades at the company. Estimates from various sources place his net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.