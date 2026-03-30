Second Lady Usha Vance has made it clear that her role in her husband’s political life is rooted in personal support, not professional involvement. Speaking in the recent NBC interview, she stated that she is not part of Vice President JD Vance’s political machinery.

“I’m not his staffer. I’m not involved in this in any professional sense,” she said, stressing that their relationship allows for independence of thought. According to her, disagreement is not only expected but also valuable in maintaining honest conversations at home.

Disagreements at home, not divisions

Usha Vance acknowledged that she and the vice president do not always see eye to eye, but framed that dynamic as a strength rather than a weakness.

“There’s no expectation that we are going to see eye to eye on everything,” she said, adding that differing views often lead to more thoughtful discussions.

She stated that her role as offering “meaningful input” from the perspective of a partner who wants her husband to succeed, even if that means challenging him at times.

A growing family

The interview also touched on the couple’s expanding family. The Vances are expecting their fourth child, a boy, due in July, making them the first vice presidential family in modern history to welcome a child while in office since 1870.

Already parents to three young children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—Usha explained her views on family size evolved over time.

“I’ve never closed the door on that,” she said, explaining that while she once thought two children felt complete, she later found herself wanting more.

Usha also addressed her husband’s recent comments on how he had “persuaded” her into having a fourth child.

She responded acknowledging that while he did encourage the idea “in a manner of speaking,” the decision was ultimately mutual.