After Iran threatened to abandon peace talks with the United States over Israel’s continued military offensive in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone. While the POTUS’ latest Truth Social post caught him endearingly using Netanyahu’s famous nickname “Bibi” to detail what transpired during the phone call, an Axios report painted a starkly different picture of how the interaction is believed to have unfolded.

Citing two US officials and a third person briefed on Monday’s call, Axios reported that Trump viciously vented anger at Netanyahu over Israel’s military escalation in Lebanon. Calling the Israeli PM “crazy,” Trump is even believed to have dropped the “F-bomb” during the purported expletive-laden heated exchange, suggesting he was the only one “saving” Netanyahu from prison.

Meanwhile, a staunch Trump ally slammed the US news agency’s source-based coverage on the issue, demanding an FBI investigation into how the supposed details of the call were “leaked.” Social media users are now perceiving Mark R Levin’s remarks on X as a “confirmation” of the whole account.

Axios report says Trump lashed out at Netanyahu

According to the Axios report, Trump accused Netanyahu of ingratitude, claiming he helped keep the Israeli leader out of jail by referencing his support during Netanyahu’s corruption trial. A US official further told the outlet that Trump called him “f**king crazy.”

“You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this,” the POTUS purportedly added, as quoted by Axios.

Another source briefed on the call said that Trump was “pissed” and even yelled at Benjamin Netanyahu at one point: “What the f**k are you doing?”

The report also indicated that Trump was worried about Israel having killed so many civilians in Lebanon. The source cited by Axios said that the Republican politician raised objections to Israel destroying a building to take out a Hezbollah commander.

After the call, an official went so far as to tell the outlet that the conversation on Monday was one of the worst calls between the two leaders since Trump returned to office for his second term. They also maintained that Trump’s fury was fueled by how Netanyahu’s actions had become a serious obstacle in the ongoing negotiations with Iran.

What did Trump say about the phone call?

As far as Trump’s social media admissions go, he presented a cordial outlook after the talks with the Israeli leader.

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon,” the POTUS wrote on Truth Social. “He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!”

Trump added, “I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!”

The MAGA leader’s remarks come after Netanyahu said “terror targets” in Dahieh, where the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah has a stronghold, would be struck in response to rocket and drone attacks on Israeli individuals. Despite repeated claims of a ceasefire, both sides have continued clashing, which has, in turn, become a major hindrance to a potential US-Iran peace agreement framework.

Hours after the Israeli PM’s major announcement, Lebanon said that Hezbollah has accepted a US plan to halt attacks on Israel and for the other side not to attack the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Netanyahu also affirmed the claims, but warned that strikes targeting Beirut would go ahead as originally planned “if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians.”

Trump ally demands FBI investigation into Axios ‘leak’

Conservative American news analyst Mark R Levin wasn’t always Trump-biased. In fact, he declared himself “Never Trump” in the 2016 Republican Party presidential primaries.

However, a decade later, he has emerged as a prominent supporter of the Republican president, hailing him as a “real leader,” especially amid the ongoing Iran war.

After the US report purporting the details of Trump and Netanyahu’s call surfaced on Monday, Levin fumed in all-caps on X: “THE LEAK IN AXIOS WAS A VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW AND PROVIDED SUPPORT TO THE IRANIAN REGIME AND ITS HEZBOLLAH PROXY.”

“Whomever leaked that story to Barack Ravid at Axios did a grave disservice to our country, to our president, to Israel, and to Israel’s prime minister,” he went on, taking a swipe at the unnamed US officials cited by the news outlet.

“The Iranian regime will benefit from that leak, viewing us as weak and desperate for a deal — even coming to Hezbollah’s defense. The Israeli people will also be furious. The missiles are aimed at them, not Washington. And for 100 other reasons, what was thought to be a devasting political hit on Netanyahu by the leakers about a private call between heads of state has done much damage to us and our military and our diplomatic strategy. And if the leakers or others believe Israel should abandon its survival for some deal, they will have a very hard lesson to learn. If the substance of the call is accurate, it is bad enough in my view.”

Sending a clear message to US authorities, he added, “Will there be an FBI investigation to determine who leaked? If not, why not?”