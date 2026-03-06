Microsoft CEO Bill Gates has dropped to 15th on Hurun’s latest Global Rich List amid fallout from the January 2026 Epstein file release, which reignited scrutiny over his past association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While no direct economic losses occurred due to his alleged involvement, the controversy eroded investor confidence and public perception, compounding natural wealth fluctuations from Microsoft shares and investments.

Gates’ current net worth, as per Hurun’s Global Rich List 2026 stands at US$115 billion. This marks a drop of US$28 billion from the prior year, primarily due to a record US$20 billion donation to the Gates Foundation, his largest single philanthropic act to date.

Scandal ignites market jitters

Newly unsealed US Justice Department documents on Epstein included emails from Epstein alleging Gates’ extramarital affairs, though Gates denied them as fabrications with no victim accusations.

Within days, Gates cancelled a high-profile keynote at India’s AI Impact Summit, signalling reputational damage. Microsoft stock dipped 2.1% that week amid broader tech sector volatility, indirectly pressuring Gates’ $107.7 billion net worth, which Forbes pegged at 18th globally.

Hurun list shake-up

Hurun’s March 2026 update placed Gates at 15th, a slip from prior rankings around 13th-16th, as peers like Larry Ellison and Amancio Ortega surged on retail and tech booms.

Analysts attributed 3-5% of the drop to scandal-related divestments as philanthropy partners paused $200 million in Gates Foundation pledges, and Cascade Investment trimmed holdings amid boycotts. Gates addressed staff last month, calling the Epstein ties a “huge mistake” but confirming no financial transactions occurred, according to Indian Express.

Broader fallout

By early March, Gates’ wealth stabilised at $106 billion, per real-time trackers, but the Epstein row amplified wealth erosion from market corrections.

Notably, Hurun had earlier identified significant risks, including reputational risk, debt levels, and governance issues, as key factors contributing to the decline in wealth and rankings of various billionaires, particularly those falling outside the top 10 or dropping out of the top 10.