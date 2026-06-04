American Airlines has temporarily suspended six North American routes as rising jet fuel prices put pressure on airline operating costs. The airline said that four of the affected routes involve non-stop flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), while two others connect Charlotte, North Carolina, with cities in California, reported Reuters.

The move comes as airlines around the world face higher fuel expenses linked to the ongoing war involving Iran and its impact on global oil markets. Industry experts say jet fuel is one of the biggest costs for airlines, and any major increase in oil prices can quickly affect airline profits and route planning.

According to American Airlines, the suspended routes include Los Angeles to Cleveland, Los Angeles to Columbus, Los Angeles to Pittsburgh, Los Angeles to Washington Dulles, Charlotte to Ontario, and Charlotte to Sacramento. The changes will take effect between August 5 and October 5.

The airline said travelers booked on the affected flights will receive alternative travel options or refunds under its schedule change policy. While non-stop services on these routes will pause for about two months, passengers will still be able to reach their destinations through connecting flights.

Why is American Airlines cutting these routes?

The route suspensions come as fuel costs rise sharply because of disruptions linked to the war in Iran. Concerns about oil supplies and shipping routes in the Middle East have pushed energy prices higher, increasing costs for airlines worldwide.

According to Reuters, American Airlines expects its jet fuel bill to increase by more than $4 billion this year. The airline has already warned investors that higher fuel costs could hurt profitability in 2026.

American Airlines told KTLA that the route reductions are part of a seasonal adjustment and a broader review of capacity growth plans. “American has seasonally adjusted service on select routes in August and September as the airline refines its capacity growth for 2026. American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment and will continue to proudly offer an industry-leading network with more flights than any other US airline,” the company said in a statement.

The airline added that customers affected by the changes will be offered alternate travel arrangements or a refund.

Reports cited by the New York Post say that the six affected markets carried over 1.4 million round-trip passengers last year, based on data from the US Department of Transportation. That figure shows the importance of the routes despite their temporary suspension.

Airlines often adjust schedules based on demand, costs and profitability. However, recent cuts by several major carriers suggest that rising fuel prices have become a significant concern.

How are other airlines responding to higher fuel costs?

American Airlines is not alone in making changes. Several carriers have taken steps to offset rising operating expenses linked to higher oil prices. According to CBS News, airlines across the industry have either reduced services, raised fares or introduced additional charges to deal with increasing fuel costs. Jet fuel typically accounts for between 25% and 30% of an airline’s total operating expenses, making it one of the largest cost factors.

Delta Air Lines recently increased baggage fees, citing changing global conditions. European carriers including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Lufthansa have also announced route reductions as they deal with higher fuel expenses.

Norse Atlantic Airways has gone even further by canceling all flights from Los Angeles for the summer season. The airline cited rising fuel costs as one of the key reasons behind the decision.

The aviation industry faces uncertainty as governments continue diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and stabilize oil markets. Concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have added to pressure on fuel supplies and prices.