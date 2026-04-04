US President Donald Trump threatened to leave the NATO alliance last week — sparking fresh alarm amid the widening West Asia conflict. The claim made global headlines as the POTUS lambasted long-term allies for their underwhelming response toward his military campaign against Iran. But amid rampant speculation about cracks in the alliance, the New New York Times made headlines for an unfortunate gaffe.

“Does the New York Times know what NATO stands for?” several users asked on Friday.

The baffled comments came in response to an article that confidently declared that Trump was planning to leave the ‘North American Treaty Organization’ — a rather confusing moniker for a group comprising 30 European countries plus the US and Canada.

“A correction will appear in tomorrow’s print edition: A headline with an article on Friday about President Trump’s threats to leave NATO misstated the full name of the body. It is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, not the North American Treaty Organization,” NYT wrote on X.

The error has sparked a meme-fest on social media — with many taking a jibe at the publication.

Is Trump really planning to exit NATO?

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is preparing for a high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump next week, amid growing American dissatisfaction over the alliance’s perceived lack of support regarding the conflict in Iran.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Rutte’s itinerary also includes discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The scheduled talks come at a critical juncture, as Trump has openly questioned the utility of the 77-year-old military pact.

The President has indicated he is contemplating a withdrawal from the alliance, citing the underwhelming response from European partners toward his military campaign. Specifically, the American leader has lambasted member states for restricting access to bases on their lands and for their reluctance to spearhead operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.