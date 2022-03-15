Russia ‘recruits’ 1,000 Syrian fighters as war heads into day 20; powerful explosion rips through homes in Kyiv – 10 points

Russian Ukraine War Latest News: Over 2,000 dead in besieged Mariupol, claims Ukraine as new Russian missiles pound Chernihiv, Odessa, Cherkasy

Russia Ukraine War March 15 Latest News: The Russia-Ukraine War heads into twentieth day today with both sides on a brief pause ahead of another round of diplomatic talks to de-escalate the tensions. Even as the conflict drags on, Moscow is continuing with its bombardment of major cities across Ukraine. Here are the latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine War that you should know today:

1: Latest satellite images show the destruction of port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian authorities say that 2, 357 locals have been killed in the Russian attacks.

2: The US officials say that the Russian forces have not advanced much despite the heavy shelling and cruise missile attacks for the past 20 days.

3: Kyiv witnessed yet another attack on a residential building today. Two persons were killed in the airstrikes, local officials say.

4: Apart from residential buildings, a major portion of Kyiv’s metro station was damaged in a a powerful explosion today.

5: In what is seen as a major political development, a CNN report says that the Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia will travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The news has been confirmed by the Polish officials.

6: Meanwhile in Russia, people were shocked to see a live main evening news program on state television being briefly interrupted by a woman who walked into the TV studio holding a anti-war poster. The woman, who has been identified as she a Channel 1 employee, was taken into police custody.

7: The United Nations has officially recorded around 600 civilian deaths of civilians since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 last month. The UN officials add that real toll is much higher.

8: Ukraine’s President Zelensky in a new video has asked the Russian forces to surrender. Speaking in Russian, Zelensky said that the people of Ukraine are giving ‘once chance to the Russian forces to live’ and they must surrender. Should the troops surrender, they will be treated as ‘humans’, the Ukraine’s President said.

9: After the US security intel, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry officials also said that Moscow has recruited more than 1,000 Syrian mercenaries to fight in Ukraine. An update from Kyiv says that 400 Syrian fighters have already landed in Ukraine.

10: In new trouble for Russia that’s staring at a default, the European Union has given green signal for new round of sanctions against Moscow. The 27-nation bloc has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow.