scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

UK PM Sunak hits out at Boris Johnson on honours list row

Johnson’s long-awaited honours list, approved nine months after he resigned as prime minister, included 38 honours and seven peerages.

Written by PTI
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Government, Prime Minister, resignation honours list, Internal
The list of new peerages did not include many of the former Conservative party leader's nominees. (File Image)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday slammed former premier Boris Johnson for asking him to overrule a panel vetting his resignation list appointments to the House of Lords, saying it was “something I wasn’t prepared to do”.

The British-Indian leader’s comment at a public function stemmed from a long-running row over Johnson’s honours list, and specifically the list of people he wanted to award peerages to.

Johnson’s long-awaited honours list, approved nine months after he resigned as prime minister, included 38 honours and seven peerages. The resignation honours list is a tradition that allows outgoing prime ministers to nominate people for honours.

Also Read
Also Read

As a departing prime minister, Johnson has the right to nominate people for seats in the House of Lords, and for other honours such as knighthoods.

By convention, current prime ministers pass on the list of nominees to the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC).

The list of new peerages did not include many of the former Conservative party leader’s nominees. Just three hours after its publication, Johnson stepped down as an MP late on Friday and furiously attacked Sunak’s agenda.

In his first public response to the row, Sunak on Monday accused Johnson of asking him to overrule the House of Lords Appointment Commission and wave through the rejected nominees.

Sunak said Johnson asked him to override their recommendations, or “make promises to people”.

But Sunak said he refused, adding it was “something I wasn’t prepared to do”.

“I wasn’t prepared to do that, I didn’t think that was right. And if people don’t like that, then tough,” he told a tech conference in London.

The intervention marks a new point in an escalating war of words over Johnson’s controversial resignation honours list, the BBC reported.

When Johnson, 58, resigned from office last September, he left a list of nominations for Damehood, Knighthoods etc, as well as people he wanted to award seats in the House of Lords, the lower house of the UK’s Parliament.

The government customarily submitted the list to the House of Lords Appointment Commission.

It was reported that three sitting MPs, Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alok Sharma, were on the list, along with some potentially controversial people.

Also Read

No serving MPs were given peerages, avoiding by-elections for the Tories.

Johnson abruptly resigned as a lawmaker on Friday, claiming he was the “victim of a witch-hunt” after being told by a parliamentary committee that he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during his premiership.

His decision to resign as a Member of Parliament came as he received a confidential letter from the MP-led Privileges Committee over the crucial matter.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-06-2023 at 19:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market