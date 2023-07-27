UFO Files OUT! Ex-intel officials claims ‘non-human’ beings have been found – Know new alien secrets

In a congressional hearing, a former American intelligence official said that the US government ran a “multi-decade” programme that collected crashed UFO data and made an effort to reverse-engineer them.

Analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a US Department of Defense agency was led by David Grusch who told the House oversight committee that “non-human” beings had been found after the issue of alien life received its highest-profile airing to date. Grusch told the committee that he was informed of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program and he was denied access to the same. He also filed a whistleblower complaint in 2022.

The hearing has attracted intense global interest and has provided speculation and claims that the US is hiding evidence of alien life and technology.

Grusch said that he was in charge of investigating what military, defense and other agencies knew about aliens and alien craft but he alleged that he had been denied access to secret government UFO programs. He has allegedly faced “very brutal” retaliation as a result of his allegations.

Grusch also claims he had knowledge of “people who have been harmed or injured” by the efforts of the government to conceal UFO information. Grusch also “feared for his life” when asked by an oversight committee member.

His allegations were aired in the interviews with the Debrief and NewsNation about the federal government hiding the evidence of alien craft from Congress and it sparked a firestorm in June which launched an immediate investigation prompted by the Republican-led oversight committee.

Grusch says that his claims are based on “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials” and that he himself has not seen the alleged alien craft. It has been noted that the accusations on the government about hiding information on UFOs are not new.