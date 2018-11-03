Twitter records 10 million tweets on US midterms

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 9:51 AM

In comparison to 2016, the number of people who Tweeted about #NationalVoterRegistrationDay has also doubled.

The midterm elections were slated for November 6. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Twitter has recorded over 10 million tweets about voting since October 1 as the US midterm elections loom.

“This has already been the most tweeted-about US midterm election ever. Nearly 15,000 US users even have ‘vote’ in their display name,” Bridget Coyne, Senior Public Policy Manager, Twitter, said in a blog post on Friday.

Coyne said over the last several months, the company has taken significant steps to safeguard the integrity of conversations surrounding the US elections by reducing the spread of disinformation, strengthening outreach to government stakeholders, and streamlining our enforcement processes.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“We are committed to serving the public conversation about elections on our platform,” Twitter said.

The midterm elections were slated for November 6.

To date, Twitter has added nearly 1,000 election labels to candidates’ profiles and partnered with local television stations to livestream 32 House, Senate and gubernatorial debates on Twitter.

In comparison to 2016, the number of people who Tweeted about #NationalVoterRegistrationDay has also doubled.

“Twitter is launching a wave of new #BeAVoter campaign initiatives to build on those efforts and encourage eligible voters to participate in next week’s elections,” said Coyne.

“We want every eligible person to #BeAVoter in this election, and believe these initiatives will provide a safe, healthy platform for everyone to join the #ElectionDay conversation on November 6,” she added.

In July, it was reported that Twitter suspended more than 70 million fake accounts in May and June — over 1 million accounts a day — in a massive drive to clear out bots and trolls on the platform.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Twitter records 10 million tweets on US midterms
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition