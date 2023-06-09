Following a lengthy investigation of handling classified documents, the US Justice Department took a momentous step of lodging federal criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, in what could be a bombshell news sparking off a wide gamut of reactions. This is seen as the first time a former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges in the US. The federal charges pose the biggest legal jeopardy for Trump who was slapped with the case in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Set to turn 77 next week, the former US President has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Here is a look at five key points that unveil the Trump indictment

What are charges?

As per the report published by AP, Trump has been charged with seven counts related to the mishandling of classified documents. According to Trump’s lawyer, the indictment includes charges of conspiracy, false statement, obstruction of justice and wilful retention of national defense information.

How did this case surface?

National Archives and Records Administration officials realized that some important materials from Trump’s time in office were missing from the office. The officials then reached out to representatives for Trump in spring 2021. According to the Presidential Records Act, White House documents are billed to be the property of the US government that must be preserved.

In January 2022, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida home. In May 2022, the FBI and Justice Department issued a subpoena for remaining classified documents in Trump’s possession. With a search warrant, federal officials seized more than 33 boxes and containers totaling 11,000 documents in August 2022, reported AP.

Will Trump face hurdles for the next presidential election?

As per the report, it will not impact his run for the President election. Neither the indictment itself nor a conviction would prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.And as the New York case showed, criminal charges have historically been a boon to his fundraising, reported AP.

‘I am innocent’

On his Truth Social app, Trump said, “I am innocent,” and added that “Dark Day for the United States of America.” The former US President further said that he would prove very quickly that he is innocent. Within 20 minutes of breaking the news, his 2024 presidential campaign sent out a fundraising missive telling his followers he’d been indicted and asking for financial support, reported AP.

‘Weaponization’ of Department of Justice’

Former President Donald Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination criticized the move to charge him over his handling of classified documents, underscoring their fear of upsetting the core Trump supporters needed to win the race. The indictment of a former US president on federal charges is unprecedented in American history, a case made more extraordinary by the fact that Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden next year, reported Reuters.