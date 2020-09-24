  • MORE MARKET STATS

Trump, Biden comment on protests, officers shot

By:
September 24, 2020 11:32 AM

President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is praying for the two police officers that were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, during the latest protests in the Breonna Taylor case. (Photo source: AP)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are calling for policing reform in response to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Biden said Wednesday that while a federal investigation continues, ”we do not need to wait for the final judgment of that investigation to do more to deliver justice for Breonna.” He added: ”We need to start by addressing the use of excessive force, banning chokeholds, and overhauling no-knock warrants.” Harris said on Twitter, ”We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants.” Taylor was shot multiple times when officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky, home during a drug raid gong wrong earlier this year.

President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is  praying for the two police officers that were shot  in Louisville, Kentucky, during the latest protests in the Breonna Taylor case. ”The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help,” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday night. He added that he had spoken with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshaear and was prepared to ”work together” upon request. Louisville police have said the two wounded officers were stable and expected to recover, and that a suspect was in custody.

Taylor was shot multiple times when officers who burst into the Black woman’s home in Louisville earlier this year during a drug raid gone wrong.

