Saudi prince arrested for criticising crackdown on corruption freed from detention

Published: November 4, 2018 1:20 PM

A Saudi prince arrested for criticising a crackdown on corruption is reported to have been freed from detention, authorities said on Sunday. Relatives of Prince Khaled bin Talal shared pictures on social media, purportedly taken this weekend, showing him greeting his family, reports the BBC.

“Thank god for your safety,” tweeted Prince Khaled’s niece, Princess Reem bint Alwaleed, posting images of him with other family members.

Other pictures shared by relatives showed the prince kissing and embracing his son, who has been in a coma for several years.

The Prince, who was held for nearly a year, is a nephew of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Saudi government has given no official explanation for his detention, nor for his apparent release.

Prince Khaled’s brother, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, was among dozens of princes and other senior figures held in a corruption drive late last year.

