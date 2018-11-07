Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump will speak ‘briefly’ in Paris this weekend, says Kremlin

“It has been agreed that the leaders of the US and Russia will talk only briefly in Paris, it will be a standing meeting,” foreign policy advisor Ushakov said, Russian news agencies reported. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak “briefly” with his US counterpart Donald Trump when they meet in Paris this weekend for World War I centenary events, Putin’s advisor Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. “It has been agreed that the leaders of the US and Russia will talk only briefly in Paris, it will be a standing meeting,” foreign policy advisor Ushakov said, Russian news agencies reported.