Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump will speak ‘briefly’ in Paris this weekend, says Kremlin

By: | Updated: November 7, 2018 7:48 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak “briefly” with his US counterpart Donald Trump when they meet in Paris this weekend for World War I centenary events, Putin’s advisor Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. “It has been agreed that the leaders of the US and Russia will talk only briefly in Paris, it will be a standing meeting,” foreign policy advisor Ushakov said, Russian news agencies reported.

