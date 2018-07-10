Good news! Thailand cave operation ends – All boys, coach rescued

An ambulance departs from Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters)

Almost two weeks after being trapped in a Thailand cave, all the 12 boys and their coach have finally been rescued. The rescue operations involved a number of teams from abroad as well. The rescue operations had attracted world attention for a number of days. Boys and their coach were trapped in the cave on June 23 in Chiang Rai after a football practice, when a heavy downpour flooded the tunnel. A team of Thai Navy seals and foreign divers had been helping the boys to come out through nearly 4 km of pitch-dark channels.

Earlier on Tuesday, the head of rescue operations, Narongsak Osottanakorn had said that the final stage would be “more challenging” as five people were to be brought out of the cave, along with three Navy SEALs who were with the boys since they were found. Rescue teams had been pumping out flood waters, however, the monsoon rain raised the danger of more water percolating back down through the limestone and flowing through the tunnels. Authorities had earlier said that divers that to hold boys tight as they came out their way out along a guide rope.

Meanwhile, Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-ocha said the boys were given tranquillizers so that they don’t get stressed on the way out of the cave. He dismissed suggestion boys had been “sedated”.

The identity of the rescued boys had not been confirmed by the authorities. Some parent had also said that they were not told who had been brought out. Parents were also not allowed to enter the hospital where the boys were taken after the rescue operation. Osottanakorn said that rescued boys were not identified due to respect for those who were still trapped inside the cave.