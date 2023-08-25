Donald Trump returns to Elon Musk’s X! Ex-president posts criminal mugshot as comeback Twitter post

It’s official! Donald Trump is back on X (formerly known as Twitter). The former US President, who was arrested today over the charges of trying to overturn 2020 presidential polls, posted the criminal mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail as his comeback Twitter post. The mugshot also had ‘never surrender’ written underneath. Within an hour of his comeback, Trump’s post garnered over 12 million views.

Many Trump supporters posted congratulatory messages in the comment section. While some called him a ‘a true American hero’, others said that this was the moment to ‘take back the country in 2024.’ There were also reports that the Trump campaign was selling the mugshot t-shirts. Trump is now the only former president in the history of the US to have a criminal mugshot. The charges against him are often used by the law enforcement agencies against ‘mob bosses.’

The 77-year-old, who is running for the 2024 US Presidential Elections, made way back to X after remaining away from the world’s digital public square for more than 2.5 years. Trump was banned from X after the January 6, 2021 violence at the US Capitol.

Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, lifted the ban on Trump shortly after buying the social media giant last year. Since then, there was a lot of anticipation as to when will Trump return to X. The ex-president wasted no time and returned to X with that historic mugshot. His supporters are welcoming him in full force saying that the mugshot will go global. Laura Loomer, an ex-Republican congressional candidate, claimed that Trump’s mugshot will be more popular than ‘Mona Lisa’.