scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Donald Trump returns to Elon Musk’s X! Ex-president posts criminal mugshot as comeback Twitter post

The former US President, who was arrested today over the charges of trying to overturn 2020 presidential polls, posted the criminal mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail as his comeback Twitter post.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Donald Trump, Donald Trump news, Donald Trump latest news, Donald Trump arrested, Donald Trump Twitter, Donald Trump surrenders
Within an hour of his comeback, Trump's post garnered over 12 million views. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump/X)

It’s official! Donald Trump is back on X (formerly known as Twitter). The former US President, who was arrested today over the charges of trying to overturn 2020 presidential polls, posted the criminal mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail as his comeback Twitter post. The mugshot also had ‘never surrender’ written underneath. Within an hour of his comeback, Trump’s post garnered over 12 million views.

Many Trump supporters posted congratulatory messages in the comment section. While some called him a ‘a true American hero’, others said that this was the moment to ‘take back the country in 2024.’ There were also reports that the Trump campaign was selling the mugshot t-shirts. Trump is now the only former president in the history of the US to have a criminal mugshot. The charges against him are often used by the law enforcement agencies against ‘mob bosses.’

Also Read
Also Read

The 77-year-old, who is running for the 2024 US Presidential Elections, made way back to X after remaining away from the world’s digital public square for more than 2.5 years. Trump was banned from X after the January 6, 2021 violence at the US Capitol.

Also Read

Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, lifted the ban on Trump shortly after buying the social media giant last year. Since then, there was a lot of anticipation as to when will Trump return to X. The ex-president wasted no time and returned to X with that historic mugshot. His supporters are welcoming him in full force saying that the mugshot will go global. Laura Loomer, an ex-Republican congressional candidate, claimed that Trump’s mugshot will be more popular than ‘Mona Lisa’. 

More Stories on
Donald Trump

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 07:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS