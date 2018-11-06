Donald Trump not sure if he will meet Vladimir Putin in Paris

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 5:26 AM

US President Donald Trump has said he was not sure if he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris next week.

“I am not sure that we will have a meeting in Paris, probably not,” Trump told reporters on Monday at the Joint Base Andrews as he was heading for campaign rallies for the coming mid-term elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both US and Russian officials have previously confirmed that a meeting between two leaders would be held in Paris on the sidelines of events on November 11 to commemorate the 100th years anniversary of the end of the World War I.

Trump added that he and Putin will be meeting at the G-20 Summit, which will be held at the end of this month in Argentina.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said last month in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, that the Paris meeting between Trump and Putin “would be brief”.

With the ongoing US sanctions on Russia and Washington’s recent stance on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the bilateral ties between Washington and Moscow have been strained recently.

