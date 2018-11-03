486 million people undernourished in Asia-Pacific, says UN report

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 9:08 AM

According to a report released here on Friday, more than half of the world's malnourished children live in Asia-Pacific.

The region is also home to the fastest growing prevalence of childhood obesity in the world. (Representational photo: Reuters)

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has revealed that 486 million people remain undernourished in Asia-Pacific, and little had changed from the past two years.

According to a report released here on Friday, more than half of the world’s malnourished children live in Asia-Pacific, reports Xinhua news agency.

The region is also home to the fastest growing prevalence of childhood obesity in the world.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

This paradox is attributed to a nutrition transition with children increasingly exposed to cheap and convenient unhealthy processed food rich in salt, sugar and fat but poor in essential nutrients.

This double burden of malnutrition sees undernourished and overweight children living in the same communities and households and it can even occur in the same child.

The report said that there were multiple causes of child malnutrition, including poverty, poor access to food markets and health services, as well as poor knowledge and practices for nutrition.

This complexity means that eradicating child malnutrition cannot be addressed through one sector alone and requires shared actions implements through multi-sector approaches that cut across food systems, health, sanitation, social protection and education.

The UN urges local city governments and urban planners to become the new nutrition partners and nutrition policy advocators in tackling these challenges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. 486 million people undernourished in Asia-Pacific, says UN report
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition