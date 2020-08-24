2020 US election: Republican party re-nominates Donald Trump as presidential candidate

By: |
Published: August 24, 2020 10:36 PM

Trump, 74, who faces a formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for reelection in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

The Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate for the November 3 elections.

Trump, 74, who faces a formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27.

Related News

The once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. A small part of the official business of the convention is being held at Charlotte in North Carolina.

Trump was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected GOP delegates from all the 50 states. Vice President Mike Pence was re-nominated as the running mate of Trump. Pence made a surprise appearance at the Charlotte where the roll call vote was done. He will deliver his formal acceptance speech on Wednesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. 2020 US election Republican party re-nominates Donald Trump as presidential candidate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Syria says pipeline blast was terrorist attack, US suspects ISIS hand
2Kim Jong Un’s recent pictures fake, North Korean leader in coma since botched heart surgery: Report
3US Election 2020: Can Donald Trump expand his coalition beyond his base?