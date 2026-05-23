Zoho Corporation founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu has urged Indians living in the United States on temporary visas to return to India after the Trump administration announced a major change to the country’s immigration process. His appeal came after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday said that foreign nationals residing temporarily in the United States would generally need to return to their home countries to complete the process of obtaining a Green Card.

Reacting to the announcement, Vembu posted a message on X directed at Indians working and living in America on visas. He wrote, “Once again, my appeal to Indians in America on a visa. Please come home. Even if you feel it is hardship and sacrifice, self-respect should dictate your course. Let’s make Bharat proud.”

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What Department of Homeland Security said

The Department of Homeland Security announced the change in a statement on Friday. The agency said, “An alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply. This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes. The era of abusing our nation’s immigration system is over.”

Once again, my appeal to Indians in America on a visa. Please come home. Even if you feel it is hardship and sacrifice, self-respect should dictate your course. Let's make Bharat proud 🙏 https://t.co/u1Zgqck6m7 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 23, 2026

The statement signaled a major departure from a process that many visa holders had used for years. Under the previous system, eligible applicants could apply for adjustment of status while remaining inside the United States. This allowed them to continue working, living with their families and waiting for a decision on their permanent residency applications without leaving the country.

What has changed in Green Card process?

Under the new interpretation adopted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), most applicants seeking permanent residency will have to leave the United States and complete several steps from abroad. These steps include background checks, security screening and immigrant visa processing through US embassies or consulates managed by the US Department of State.

After completing those requirements and receiving an immigrant visa, applicants can return to the United States as lawful permanent residents. USCIS said exceptions may exist in extraordinary circumstances, but the general expectation is that applicants will undergo the process outside the country.

The policy relies on Section 245(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision that allows certain individuals who were legally admitted or paroled into the United States to seek lawful permanent residency. For years, many eligible immigrants used adjustment of status under this section to obtain Green Cards without returning to their home countries.

The new interpretation effectively limits that route for many temporary visa holders. Immigration observers say the shift could create significant disruption for applicants who have already spent years waiting in long visa queues.

For many professionals, especially those from India, the change could mean leaving jobs, homes and personal relationships behind while immigration cases move through the system abroad. Employment-based Green Card applicants often face lengthy backlogs, and some have waited years for permanent residency because of country-specific visa limits.

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