Brand marketing consultant and entrepreneur Nitin Ahlawat has shared a detailed account of the engine problems he says began after filling his Toyota with E20 petrol. In a LinkedIn post, he said the car started misfiring after using about half a tank of fuel and later ran normally once he switched to XP95 petrol. His post has added to the ongoing discussion around the use of ethanol-blended fuel in India.

Ahlawat, who is also the producer of The Unknown India and CEO of Design Mechanics, said the engine started misfiring whenever the car crossed 40 kmph. It also struggled while driving up flyovers or climbing uphill roads. According to him, the problem began after using around half a tank of the fuel, which contains 20% ethanol.

Ahlawat’s post has added to the ongoing discussion around India’s E20 fuel programme. The government has been promoting E20 petrol across the country to reduce crude oil imports, lower vehicle emissions and support farmers by increasing ethanol production.

However, many owners of older vehicles, especially those made before 2023, have raised concerns over its use. Several drivers have claimed that after switching to E20, their vehicles have given lower mileage, shown unusual engine behaviour or required more maintenance.

‘I am unable to find XP100’

Ahlawat said he took his car to an authorised Toyota workshop to find out what was wrong. He said the workshop kept the car for a few days while there was still about half a tank of fuel left in it.



When the workshop returned the vehicle, he was told that a few old fuses had been replaced and the car was working normally. But the driver who brought the car back reportedly told him that the fuel tank had become empty and that the engine was still misfiring.



This left Ahlawat confused. When he questioned the workshop, he said they later suggested flushing the fuel tank.

He also asked one of the technicians whether ethanol in the fuel could be the reason behind the problem. According to Ahlawat, the technician replied, “We can’t say that.”

Ahlawat said he then decided to stop using E20 petrol and filled the car with XP95 instead.

According to him, the engine trouble disappeared after the switch, and the car has been running smoothly ever since without any misfiring.

Sharing the update, he wrote, “The bad news is that I am unable to find XP100 (100% petrol). The good news is that the car is now running perfectly fine on XP95.”

Interestingly, XP95 is not completely ethanol-free. It usually contains a lower ethanol blend of around 5% to 10%. Even so, Ahlawat said his car has been running smoothly on XP95, unlike E20. His experience has sparked conversations online, with some drivers questioning whether fuel sold as E20 always contains the prescribed 20% ethanol blend or if differences in fuel quality and ethanol content could be affecting how some vehicles perform.

Government says E20 is safe

Despite these complaints, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has strongly defended the E20 programme. In recent public remarks, Gadkari challenged critics to show even one vehicle that had been damaged because of E20 petrol. He said many of the complaints being made were “false narratives” or “paid campaigns.”

“There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one. False narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns,” Gadkari said addressing the Viksit Bharat Conclave on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the policy is important because it helps improve India’s energy security, reduces pollution and benefits farmers. He also said that tests carried out by leading institutions support the use of E20 fuel.

A debate that is far from over

Ahlawat’s experience has struck a chord with many vehicle owners who are still unsure about using E20 petrol, especially in older cars. While the government remains committed to expanding the use of ethanol-blended fuel, stories like Ahlawat’s have raised fresh questions about whether all vehicles are equally ready for the change and whether more fuel choices should be available for consumers.



One person commented, “XP95 also has 20% ethanol. Plus additives that aid in cleaning of fuel system and preventing corrosion. I have observed that these premium fuels, even with 20% ethanol, are way better than normal petrol. Which means the mixing in normal petrol is way beyond 20% ethanol. Or maybe these additives are magical and somehow work very well.”



Another added, “I switched to XP100 petrol after my car started showing the engine warning light. Even the Kia service team couldn’t identify the exact cause. Someone suggested trying XP100, and since making the switch, the engine warning light has disappeared and the mileage has improved drastically.”



“as per the govt and Toyota the problem is not E20 fuel. The issue is that we are putting contaminated or adulterated fuel in the vehicle. But ask them from where we are getting it? Are we making this fuel? We as people are buying it from Govt authorised petrol pumps only. Question is why no action on contaminated fuel sellers?” one more questioned.