Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has led to an unusual and potentially dangerous situation after around 3,000 LPG cylinders were swept away from HPCL’s Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant into the Patalganga River. Videos showing hundreds of cylinders floating downstream are going viral on social media.

In a post on X, Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale stated, “Due to heavy rainfall, approximately 3,000 LPG cylinders (filled and empty) have been swept away into the Patalganga River from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant (Chawne, Panevl).” The incident has taken place after the floodwaters inundated the bottling plant amid intense showers in the region.

What does the viral video show?

Videos widely shared on social media seem to show hundreds of LPG cylinders floating in the swollen Patalganga River after being carried away by the strong water current.

The videos have attracted widespread attention online as Maharashtra continues to witness heavy monsoon rainfall, especially in the Konkan region.

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ में भारी बारिश से LPG बॉटलिंग प्लांट में बाढ़ आ गई। करीब 3 हजार गैस सिलेंडर पातालगंगा नदी में बह गए। pic.twitter.com/lTnSeLwpJG — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) July 9, 2026

Authorities appeal to people not to keep or use recovered cylinders

The district administration has asked residents to avoid handling any cylinders that may have been washed away.

In another post, the Raigad District Collector stated, “Citizens should not keep such cylinders with themselves or attempt to use them if found.”

The administration has instructed people who find such cylinders to immediately deposit them with HPCL, the Tehsildar’s office in Khalapur or Pen, the nearest HPCL dealer or the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office in Pen.

The advisory has been issued as a precaution while authorities continue efforts to trace and find the cylinders that have been swept away by floodwaters.

Floodwaters entered HPCL bottling plant

According to a report by The Indian Express, the cylinders were washed away after the floodwaters entered the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in the MIDC Chawne area of Panvel after heavy rainfall.

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The incident has taken place amid intense monsoon showers that triggered a strong flow of water through the area. Authorities are working to recover the cylinders from the river and surrounding areas.

IMD predicts more rain in Maharashtra

The incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued monsoon activity across western India.

As per the Weather Department, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall, whereas Madhya Maharashtra is expected to get scattered showers over the coming days. The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy downpours in parts of the state. Authorities have also advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow official advisories as heavy rainfall continues across Maharashtra.