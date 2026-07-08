Economist and author Surjit Bhalla on Wednesday said that a comprehensive India-US trade agreement could reshape India’s economic trajectory and help the country realise its Viksit Bharat vision by 2047. Bhalla told ANI that the agreement should be India’s top economic priority as it would boost technology access, expand markets and sharpen India’s global competitiveness far beyond any gains in trade volume. “The trade deal with the US is not just about trade surplus. It is about markets, technology, etc,” he said.

According to him, the agreement would improve India’s access to technology, expand market opportunities and strengthen the country’s position in the global economy. He added that India already enjoys one of its largest trade surpluses with the United States. “If you take the trade surplus with the US and compare it to the aggregate trade surplus of Japan, the EU and the UK, it’s four times. One is about 70 billion and the other is about 15 billion,” ANI quoted the economist as saying.

He also cautioned that continuing to delay the deal may favour one country in particular and linked the stalled agreement to broader geopolitical consequences. “There is one country that really benefits from the lack of a trade deal between India and US and that’s China,” he told ANI.

Bhalla went on to question why India and the United States have not been able to conclude a trade agreement despite discussing the issue for nearly 30 years. According to Bhalla, it is important to examine the reasons behind the long delay.

Bhalla blames the ‘deep state’

Bhalla said the delay was largely due to what he described as the country’s “deep state”. He used the term to refer to senior bureaucrats who, in his view, influence major policy decisions without being directly accountable for their outcomes.

“A politician makes a decision; he’s answerable to the public. He can get voted out. An industrialist makes a decision; he’s answerable to the market and the board. So who in our society… is not answerable to either? The babus, senior babus,” he noted.

Stressing the need for greater transparency in policymaking, he called for a more open public debate on who benefits and who loses from major economic decisions. According to him, India’s administrative system rewards caution instead of innovation. He said many officials avoid taking bold decisions because they face few consequences if policies fail.

Bhalla referred to the 1991 economic reforms and argued that many of the biggest policy changes came from individuals who challenged the existing system rather than preserving it.

What reforms does Bhalla want?

Bhalla said India must encourage greater competition if it wants to become a developed nation by 2047. He argued that an India-US trade agreement would push Indian companies to become more competitive instead of relying on the protection of the domestic market.

He also linked the issue to geopolitics and said China stands to benefit if India and the United States fail to conclude a trade agreement. Bhalla called for a more open public discussion about economic policymaking so that people understand who benefits and who loses from major policy decisions.

When asked what advice he would offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he were asked to return as an economic adviser, Bhalla said he would recommend prioritising an India-US trade agreement without hesitation. He said that trade agreements with countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan or the European Union cannot deliver the same economic impact as a comprehensive agreement with the United States.

Bhalla said that India must look beyond its domestic market if it hopes to become a developed economy by 2047, reported ANI. In his view, closer economic ties with the United States would strengthen competition, reduce complacency and accelerate long-term growth.