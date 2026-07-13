Astronaut Anil Menon will soon become the first Malayali-origin individual to visit the International Space Station. The 41-year-old is slated to take off on Tuesday on board a Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft — beginning an eight-month expedition focused on medical, technological, and spaceflight research. The NASA astronaut also serves as an emergency medicine physician and a colonel in the US Space Force.

“During his stay on the station, Menon will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth. He will continue research to refine in-space production of semiconductor crystals to enable the large-scale manufacturing of components needed for high-performance computers, artificial intelligence, and improved medical devices,” NASA wrote in an official release.

He will also perform “ultrasound using augmented reality and artificial intelligence methods that could eliminate the need for medical support from Earth on future space missions”. NASA noted that Menon would also be a “test subject” as he helped researchers understand how blood flow is affected in space in order to protect future astronauts. He also will test bioprinting vascular constructs in microgravity to improve understanding of the aging process.

Who is Anil Menon?

The astronaut was born in the United States to Indian and Ukrainian immigrant parents. He had joined NASA as a flight surgeon in 2014 and worked extensively to support astronauts living and working aboard the ISS. Menon had eventually joined SpaceX in 2018 and helped establish the medical program of the company. He worked on preparations for human space missions and also contributed to the development of Starship (the spacecraft designed for eventual missions to the moon and Mars).

Anil Menon previously served with the US Air Force in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He had also worked with the Himalayan Rescue Association in the past — providing medical care to climbers on Mount Everest. The Indian-origin astronaut had spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar while supporting polio vaccination initiatives.

He was inducted into the NASA astronaut corps in December 2021 and subsequently undertook a two year training programme. The US space agency noted in its release that he would now spend “eight months aboard the orbital complex as a International Space Station Expedition 74/75 crew member before returning to Earth in April 2027”. This will be his maiden spaceflight.

Kerala CM hails Menon’s Indian roots

Chief Minister V D Satheesan has hailed the upcoming journey as a “truly historic milestone” for the state. He also congratulated the astronaut via social media and dubbed Menon’s mission to conduct pioneering research on semiconductor crystals and medicines a testament to human excellence.The astronaut has his roots in the scenic town of Ottapalam in Palakkad district.

“The entire Malayali community stands together in extending our collective prayers and best wishes for a safe and successful mission,” the chief minister added.

When and where to watch the spaceship launch?

According to details shared by NASA, the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft will lift off at 8:17 pm (Indian Standard Time) with Anil Menon, Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina on board. It will take off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and live launch and docking coverage will be streamed via NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the official NASA YouTube channel.

“After a two-orbit, three-hour trip to the station, the spacecraft will automatically dock at 1:56 p.m. to the Prichal module. Shortly afterward, hatches will open between the Soyuz and the orbiting laboratory,” the space agency explained.