When Rajasthan Royals (RR) walk out to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, the spotlight would not just be on the local hero and captain Riyan Parag.

Instead, it will the prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi that everyone will have a keen eye on with the 15-year-old batting sensation already becoming the youngest million-dollar experiment in IPL history.

Suryavanshi, who was retained by the Royals for Rs 1.1 crore following a record-breaking debut season at age 14, enters 2026 as a marked man.

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Irfan Pathan warning: From raw talent to video analysis

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, speaking on JioStar’s IPL show, highlighted that the element of surprise is now officially gone. In the professional ecosystem of the IPL, a player’s shelf life is often determined by how quickly they can evolve after being found out by opposition analysts.

“Since his IPL debut last year, other players are watching his videos and analysing his weaknesses,” Pathan noted. “Bowlers will be ready with their strategies. This season will be his true learning phase.”

Why analysts are worried

Suryavanshi is not a PR story anymore. His numbers demand serious tactical respect. Heading into IPL 2026, his momentum is fuelled by a historic run in the Under-19 World Cup which included a match-winning 175 against Australia that took his overall runs tally to 439 runs at an average of 62.71. He accumulated those runs at a strike rate of 169.49 and a record 30 sixes, the most in the tournament’s history.

The Guwahati strategic pivot

he Barsapara pitch historically favours high-intent batting, which aligns perfectly with Suryavanshi’s aggressive profile. However, it would not be that easy especially with an experienced MS Dhoni watching him from behind the stumps and having a word with his bowlers.

IPL 2026 gets underway on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.