The FIFA World Cup has always sold itself as football’s biggest celebration. In 2026, it is also becoming one of the most expensive sporting spectacles ever staged.

Tickets for the United States’ opening World Cup match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium are reportedly starting at around $2,000. Premium hospitality packages run far higher. FIFA expects the expanded 48-team tournament to generate record revenues across broadcasting, sponsorship and ticketing.

Yet less than a week before kickoff, some of the workers responsible for serving those fans are threatening to walk off the job. Over the weekend, roughly 2,000 bartenders, cooks, servers and dishwashers employed at SoFi Stadium voted to authorize strike action as contract negotiations with hospitality operator Legends Global remain unresolved.

The vote does not guarantee an immediate strike. But it gives union leaders the ability to call industrial action ahead of one of the most commercially significant matches of the tournament.

The timing has exposed a growing tension running through modern global sport: as revenues soar, questions are increasingly being asked about who benefits from the boom.

A tournament awash with money

The 2026 World Cup is expected to become the richest edition in FIFA history.

The governing body has already projected record commercial returns from the first-ever 48-team tournament, helped by expanded inventory for sponsors, additional matchdays and a larger global audience.

For host cities, the event promises an economic windfall through tourism, hospitality and local spending.

For stadium operators and hospitality providers, World Cup matches represent some of the most lucrative dates on the sporting calendar.

That backdrop is partly why the labour dispute has attracted attention beyond California.

Union representatives argue that while the World Cup’s commercial ecosystem continues to expand, wage growth for many frontline workers has failed to keep pace with rising living costs in Los Angeles.

“Workers are looking at sold-out stadiums, premium hospitality suites and four-figure ticket prices and asking a simple question,” one labour organizer involved in the negotiations told local media. “Where is their share of the growth?”

The hidden workforce behind mega-events

Mega sporting events are often discussed through television audiences, sponsorship deals and ticket sales.

Far less attention is paid to the thousands of workers required to keep those events operational.

At a stadium the size of SoFi, hospitality teams, food-service staff, cleaners, security personnel and logistics workers form an essential but largely invisible layer of the matchday economy.

Without them, premium experiences that generate some of the highest margins in sports simply cannot function.

That reality was highlighted by union leaders who argued that even the most expensive hospitality packages depend on workers preparing meals, serving drinks and operating suites throughout the tournament.

Beyond wages

The dispute is not solely about pay.

Workers have also raised concerns around job security and immigration enforcement amid broader political tensions in the United States.

Community organisations in several World Cup host cities have urged federal authorities to avoid aggressive immigration operations near matches and fan zones, arguing that such actions could affect attendance and damage the tournament atmosphere.

Federal officials have stated that security operations at World Cup venues will focus on public safety rather than civil immigration enforcement.

Nevertheless, the issue has become part of a wider debate surrounding preparations for the tournament.

FIFA’s balancing act

For FIFA, the situation presents an uncomfortable reminder that hosting the world’s biggest sporting event involves more than selling tickets and negotiating broadcast deals.

The organisation has spent years promoting the tournament as an engine of economic growth for host communities.

Labour disputes of this nature risk drawing attention to a different question: whether the benefits of that growth are reaching the workers who help stage the event.

A strike before the United States’ opening match remains far from certain. But even the possibility highlights a challenge facing modern sport.

As tournaments become larger, richer and more commercially sophisticated, scrutiny is increasingly shifting beyond the athletes on the field and toward the workforce that keeps the show running. And in the shadow of a World Cup expected to generate billions, that debate may prove harder to ignore than ever before.