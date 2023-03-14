That Eden Moment! When Dravid-Laxman snatched epic victory from jaws of defeat in 2001

Remember the epic 2001 Eden Garden Test match win, when VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by putting up an unforgettable partnership of 376 runs? Today marks the 22 years of that famous partnership that helped India to stop Australia’s 16 consecutive wins in Test matches, but also the series in the subsequent Test match at the Wankhede Stadium. The Eden Garden Test match was played between March 11-15, 2001.

Having won the first Test match, the Steve Waugh-led side had put on 445 runs in first innings before bowling out Team India for a paltry 171 runs. Forced to follow on, the home side was reduced to 115/3 when the ‘Very Very Special’ Laxman joined ‘The Wall’ Rahul Dravid at the crease. With the match seeming out of reach, Indian fans had lost their hopes and were sure of Australia’s 17th Test consecutive Test win.

But the duo had other plans. Together, Dravid and Laxman stood tall against the mighty Australian attack that included Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, and ensured the victory that was once a distant dream. Their innings were followed by a hattrick by Harbhajan Singh. While Laxman scored 281 runs, Dravid also amassed 180 runs. Laxman had also scored 59 runs in the first innings.

Heman Badani, who was part of that team, tweeted that the team was so morally down after the end of day 3 that players were even thinking about packing their bags.

“Not many know that at the end of day 3 we had packed our suitcases, they were to be taken straight to airport and the team wewaso go straight to the airport from ground. And then these two batted like magicians without losing a wicket the entire day,” he wrote.

He added in another tweet, “When we got back to the hotel we didn’t have our suitcases and were stuck with our match gear and tracks until about 9 pm or so. Lot of us ate dinner at the hotel restaurant in our whites.”

The Eden Garden test win was also perhaps the turning point of Indian cricket, which was tottering with match fixing scandals a couple of years back. That win not only boosted the confidence of Indian players but was also a stepping stone for many future victories.