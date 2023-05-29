Test cricket: Ponting’s views on pay disparity was a discussion point but not taken forward, says ICC 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has distanced itself from Ricky Ponting‘s statements about discussions within the organization to address unequal pay in Test cricket.

Ponting had previously claimed that talks were taking place at a high level in the ICC to ensure that cricketers from smaller countries are fairly compensated for playing the five-day format. However, ICC’s general manager of cricket, Wasim Khan, clarified that the issue was raised in a Cricket Committee meeting but did not progress any further.

Khan stated that Ponting’s views were discussed within the committee but there were no further discussions or actions taken regarding player payments. The Cricket Committee, led by Sourav Ganguly, is responsible for addressing such matters.

Ponting had expressed the need for more equitable payments in international Test cricket to attract players from different countries. Khan also mentioned that in the proposed financial model for 2024-27, the 12 Test-playing nations would experience a significant increase in earnings.

He emphasized that the distribution of players’ payments is the responsibility of individual cricket boards. Khan acknowledged the rise of franchise cricket and the preference of some players, particularly those from the West Indies, to participate in these leagues rather than representing their national teams.

We have to co-exist: said Wasim on risks from franchise cricket