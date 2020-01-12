‘Sudama moment with Lord Krishna’: Mohammed Kaif after meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Mohammad Kaif and Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif shared an image on his twitter handle after meeting Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday. The two players who were once teammates seemed to enjoy the meeting and looked happy. Kaif in the image shared on twitter called Sachin Tendulkar his “Lord Krishna”. The image caption said, “My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna”.

My Sudama moment with lord Krishna ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ pic.twitter.com/qtOEqLTX1R — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 12, 2020

Mohammed Kaif’s most memorable knock was during India’s thrilling chase against England in the NatWest series at Lord’s. England had scored a mammoth 325 runs back in 2002 on the back of brilliant centuries by former opening batsman Marcus Trescothick and former skipper Naseer Hussain. Trescothick had smashed 108 off 100 balls and Hussain had scored 115 in 128 deliveries.

While chasing, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag had a century stand for the first wicket. But after their dismissal, India’s top order collapsed with pressure on Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh did the unthinkable as they helped India chase down the massive total with three balls to spare. Yuvraj Singh played a valuable knock of 69 runs which helped India get close to the winning score. But it was Kaif’s 87 in 75 balls which helped India reach the 326 run mark and help register a memorable victory and seal the series at Lord’s.

Mohammad Kaif was considered to be one of the best fielders of the Indian team back then. Kaif along with Yuvraj Singh used to field at the point region and had made it into his own. During his international career, Mohammad Kaif played 125 ODI’s from 2002-2006 with an average of 32.0 and a strike rate of 72.00. Kaif featured in 13 Test matches and scored 624 runs with an average of 32.8.

Kaif made his debut with the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the IPL which the Royals won. However, he wasn’t able to make much of an impact in the cash-rich league. Last year, he announced his retirement from all forms of the game.