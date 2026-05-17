In a small Chembur flat, a four-year-old boy spent evenings hitting plastic balls across the living room. Most fathers would have shouted about the furniture. Santosh Iyer only watched. He saw something in the way the boy middled every ball without looking down.

That boy grew into a man who now captains IPL franchises, sits in funding rounds with MS Dhoni, and still cannot fully explain how his hands stay so soft against spin. But if you ask him how he does it, he will probably smile and say nothing. That silence is the whole story.

Young Shreyas Iyer playing cricket. Photo: X

The Football He Left Behind

Chembur in the nineties was a football place. Evening meant six-a-side games in cramped lanes where a misplaced pass broke a neighbour’s window. Shreyas Iyer played with the rest of them. He ran into tight spaces. He controlled the ball when there was no room to breathe.

Those evenings gave him footwork that no cricket coach could teach. The way he uses his feet to spinners now, that came from those football evenings. But at some point, he had to choose. Cricket won. Or rather, his father saw the plastic balls and decided for him.

You wonder sometimes what kind of footballer he might have become. A midfielder probably. Someone who sees the pass before others. Actually, that is exactly what he became. Just with a bat in his hand instead of boots on his feet. The maidans gave him one gift. He repurposed it for another game entirely.

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Shreyas Iyer with is father Santosh Iyer. Photo: Facebook

The Psychologist at Sixteen

Here is the moment that truly made him. Not the debut century. Not the IPL trophies. At sixteen, playing for Mumbai Under-16, he stopped scoring. The runs dried up. Coaches said he had lost focus. In Indian cricket in those days, that meant you were lazy or not tough enough.

His father did something that almost nobody did back then. He took his son to a psychologist. People talked. Relatives probably thought the boy was broken. The coach probably thought the father was making excuses. The psychologist looked at the boy and said this was just a rough patch.

Not a character flaw. Just a rough patch. Imagine hearing that at sixteen in a system that eats boys who do not score. Imagine learning that your worth is not your last innings. That lesson became his spine.

When he walks out to bat now, or when he sits in a boardroom discussing healthtech startups, he carries that same detachment. The numbers matter. But they do not own him. That is a radical thing for an Indian cricketer to believe.

Shreyas Iyer hit century on his Test debut in 2021 vs New Zealand. Photo: X

The Cap and the Weight

November 2021. Sunil Gavaskar gave him his Test cap at Kanpur. Iyer scored a hundred in the first innings and 65 in the second. He became the first Indian to do both in a debut Test. The stats are pretty on paper. But stats do not tell you about the night before.

They do not tell you about the weight of a Mumbai boy receiving a cap from a Mumbai legend in front of a full stadium. Gavaskar probably said a few words about courage. Iyer probably nodded and looked down. That is his way. He takes the moment in. Then he moves on.

He did the same in the 2023 World Cup. 530 runs. A hundred in the semi-final against New Zealand when he became middle over enforcer. They called him a silent hero later. He never asked for the label. He just stayed at the crease while others fell around him.

The Back and the Comeback

Before the 2024 IPL, he had back surgery. Most players would have rushed back. They would have posted gym videos and made promises. He did not. He let his body heal at its own pace. Then he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title.

Think about that for a second. A man with a repaired spine carrying a franchise that had forgotten how to win. Gautam Gambhir was in the dugout watching. The team had no business being that calm in a final. But Iyer runs dressing rooms like he runs his batting.

Ricky Ponting noticed it first at Delhi Capitals. He said Iyer built a calm dressing room. The swagger that needs no words. The confidence that sits in the corner and does not need to announce itself.

Shreyas Iyer won IPL 2024 trophy with KKR. Photo: X

The Auction and the Three Jerseys

In 2025, Punjab Kings paid 26.75 crore for him. Second highest price in IPL history. The paddle went down and suddenly he was worth more than most small companies. They wanted structure. They got a final in his first season.

That made him the only player to captain three different franchises to an IPL final. Delhi in 2020. Kolkata in 2024 as champions. Punjab in 2025. Three cities. Three dressing rooms. Three sets of strangers looking at him to make sense of their chaos.

It is a lonely thing, being the new captain every few years. You never fully belong. You are always the rented solution. The expensive fix. But Iyer seems to like it that way. He walks in. He listens for a week. He backs his bowlers even when they go for runs.

Then he wins. Or he loses. And he comes back the next day with the same face. That face is his real weapon.

IPL Salary Progression: The Leader’s Premium

Year Team Salary (INR) Career / Growth Stage 2015 Delhi Daredevils ₹2.6 Crore Became the highest-paid uncapped player in IPL history 2016 Delhi Daredevils ₹2.6 Crore Consistent performance and settling phase 2017 Delhi Daredevils ₹2.6 Crore Pre-captaincy development period 2018 Delhi Daredevils ₹7.0 Crore Appointed captain midway through the season 2019 Delhi Capitals ₹7.0 Crore Franchise rebranding and playoff qualification 2020 Delhi Capitals ₹7.0 Crore Led the team to their first IPL final 2021 Delhi Capitals ₹7.0 Crore Return to strong competitive form 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹12.25 Crore Major valuation jump during mega auction 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹12.25 Crore Injury rehabilitation phase under contract 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹12.25 Crore Title-winning IPL season 2025 Punjab Kings ₹26.75 Crore Became the second-most expensive player in IPL history

Source: CricTracker

Shreyas Iyer promoting one of his start-ups. Photo: X

The Money and the Mind

They say his net worth sits somewhere between ₹65 and ₹85 crore now. Financial Express has not independently verified these numbers. But that is not the interesting part. The interesting part is how he thinks about money.

Back in April 2024, Iyer invested in Gurugram-based healthtech startup Curelo. The platform helps patients connect with diagnostic labs and also offers doorstep blood sample collection with a more standardised process.

His investment came during a broader ₹10 crore funding round that also saw participation from IIMA Ventures, along with media and business names like Tarun Katial.

The thinking behind this investment matches Iyer’s larger belief that health and fitness shouldn’t be treated as optional things, but as part of everyday life.

And from a business angle too, the move made sense. Before he came on board, Curelo had already grown its revenue 25 times within a year and was targeting a 300% jump in patients by 2025.

With the global gaming industry racing towards the $400 billion mark, Iyer has also stepped into the digital space through an investment in LightFury Games. In April 2026, he joined an $11 million pre-Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures and V3 Ventures, alongside cricket names like MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah.

The company is working on ‘eCricket’, a high-end cricket gaming title built to bring real match feel into mobile gaming. For Iyer, this isn’t just a financial investment. His digital avatar will also feature as a playable character, turning his cricket identity into a wider digital brand.

More than chasing a trend, the move reflects belief in India’s gaming future and the idea that Indian studios can create premium global gaming titles, something LightFury CEO Karan Shroff has openly spoken about.

In early 2026, Iyer also entered the renewable energy space through his association with Cosmic PV Power Ltd as its Global Brand Ambassador. While it wasn’t a direct investment, the partnership showed a clear alignment with India’s growing push towards clean energy.

The company runs a massive 3 GW manufacturing facility in Gujarat and has been expanding into solar cell manufacturing and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

For Iyer, the association adds another layer to his public image, connecting his name with ideas like innovation, dependability, and self-reliance rather than limiting his brand only to mainstream consumer endorsements.

He did not do this because a manager handed him a brochure. He did it because he understands gaps. In cricket, he finds gaps in the field and hits the ball there. In business, he finds gaps in the market and puts his money there.

It is the same instinct wearing different clothes. The commerce graduate from Poddar College never really left the classroom. He just found a bigger one where the exams never end.

Additional Revenue Streams

Apart from the IPL, Iyer’s earnings come from multiple steady sources including BCCI contracts, match fees, endorsements, social media collaborations, and even public investments.

Under the BCCI central contract system, Board of Control for Cricket in India has placed him in the Grade B category, which brings an annual retainership of around ₹3 crore. On top of that, he earns match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh for every T20I appearance.

His commercial portfolio is equally strong, with endorsement deals tied to brands like boAt, Red Bull, Gillette, CEAT, and Britannia. Reports suggest these partnerships fetch anywhere between ₹1 crore and ₹3 crore annually per brand.

His social media presence has also become a major revenue stream. With millions following him across platforms, even a single sponsored Instagram campaign can reportedly bring in anywhere between ₹10 lakh and ₹30 lakh.

Beyond endorsements, Iyer has also stepped into public-market investing. As of early 2026, he held a 1.2% stake in Mayasheel Ventures Ltd, valued at roughly ₹1.6 crore.

The Flat on the Forty-Eighth Floor

He lives in Lodha World Towers now. A 4BHK in Worli worth about 12 crore. He owns a Lamborghini and a Mercedes G63 and an Audi wrapped in custom colour. The world sees the shine and the Instagram posts.

But the real asset is still that sixteen-year-old boy who learned that a bad patch does not make a bad person. Everything else is just decoration. The cars will get old. The flat will need repainting. But the mind that learned to stay calm when coaches were calling him finished, that mind is still making him money and runs.

Shreyas Iyer played crucial role in India’s 2025 ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign. Photo: X

What Comes Next

Shreyas Iyer is 31 now. They talk about him as a future India captain in white-ball cricket. Maybe that happens. Maybe it does not. He will not lose sleep either way. He has already built the life that matters.

From plastic balls in a Chembur living room to term sheets in Bengaluru boardrooms. From a psychologist’s couch to the IPL trophy podium. From being told he lacked focus to being paid ₹26.75 crore for exactly the same mind.

He did it by learning one thing early. When the world gets loud, you do not need to shout back. You do not need to prove anything. You just need to stay still. And wait for the ball in your zone. Then you hit it. Hard.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Mr. Shreyas Iyerand their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.