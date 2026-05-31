India’s top men’s doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ended their two-year title drought by clinching the men’s doubles crown at the Singapore Open 2026 on Sunday.

The Indian duo defeated Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling final that lasted 73 minutes.

Apart from securing their first title since the Thailand Open in 2024, the victory also earned the fourth-seeded Indians a winner’s cheque of $74,000 (approximately Rs 70.3 lakh).

Singapore Open prize money breakdown

The Singapore Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, carries a total prize pool of USD 1,000,000 (approximately Rs 9.5 crore).

Under the BWF’s prize-money distribution structure, the men’s doubles champions receive a payout of $74,000 while the runners-up receive $35,250 (approximately Rs 33.25 lakh).

Position Prize Money (USD) Approx. Value (₹) Winners $74,000 ₹70.3 lakh Runners-up $35,000 ₹33.25 lakh

How Satwik-Chirag turned the match around

The Indians started strongly but lost the opening game 18-21 as the Indonesian pair capitalised on defensive lapses.

However, the momentum shifted in the second game when Rankireddy and Shetty broke away from an 8-8 deadlock with a six-point burst to take control and level the contest 21-17.

The deciding game saw the Indians race to an 11-5 lead before Alfian and Fikri narrowed the gap. Despite the pressure, Satwik and Chirag maintained their composure, eventually sealing the match 21-16 to lift the title.

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Third Super 750 title for the Indian pair

The Singapore Open crown marks the third Super 750 title of the pair’s career, adding to their French Open victories in 2022 and 2024.

The triumph is also expected to boost their position in the race for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals after a challenging period that saw the duo go without a World Tour title for nearly two years.

“I am a bit numb today as we have won a title after a gap of two years. Before coming here, we were a bit nervous because we had not done very well here in the past. But this week was special,” Rankireddy said after the victory.

The title comes after India’s strong showing at the Thomas Cup and follows the pair’s runner-up finish at the Thailand Open earlier this month, signalling a return to form for one of the country’s most successful badminton partnerships.