The exciting match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 16 of IPL 2026 will be played on April 10 at 7:30 PM IST at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals are coming into this game in great form. They are one of the best-performing teams so far and haven’t lost a match yet. In their last game, RR beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-affected match.

Young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a quick and aggressive innings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a solid knock to hold the innings together. RR put up a strong total and then bowled well to stop Mumbai from chasing it, continuing their winning streak.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also looking very strong and are unbeaten in the tournament. In their previous match, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal all made important contributions with the bat. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding, taking three key wickets and leading the bowling attack well.

RR vs RCB Playing 11 For Today’s IPL Match

Since both the teams are coming off a win each, there would ideally bo no changes in their playing 11 from the last game, until and unless forced by a last minute injury.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Sub: Nandre Burger

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Impact Sub – Suyash Sharma.

IPL 2026 RR vs RCB Date and Time

Feature Details Match Number Match 16 Date Friday, April 10, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue ACA Stadium (Barsapara), Guwahati Broadcaster Star Sports Network Live Stream JioCinema

RR vs RCB Today’s IPL Match Full Squad

RR Full Squad For Today’s IPL Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

RCB Full Squad For Today’s IPL Match

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal