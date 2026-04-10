RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2026: In Match 16 of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10 (Friday) at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This is a heavyweight clash for the top spot in the league. [Check Full Scorecard Here, When Match Begins]

The Royals, led by local hero Riyan Parag, are currently invincible with a perfect 3-0 record. They face the defending champions, RCB who have looked equally dangerous under Rajat Patidar. With Virat Kohli in sublime form and RR’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready to take on the big stage, we are in for a Friday night thriller.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Rajasthan Royals

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 16 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

RR vs RCB Toss Update

The toss between Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru Counterpart, Rajat Patidar will take place at 7 pm IST at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The RR vs RCB match is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network across various regional channels. For digital viewers, the high-fidelity 4K stream is available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

RR vs RCB Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing 11

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mayank Yadav.

Impact Player Options: Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma.

Live Updates

RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Scorecard: Check All Updates From IPL 2026, Match 16 At Guwahati Here