RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Battle Royale at Guwahati, all eyes fixed on Suryavanshi vs Kohli Clash
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Score, IPL 2026 RR vs RCB, Match 16 Full Scorecard Online: Will Riyan Parag’s unbeaten RR continue their dominance at home, or can Virat Kohli’s clinical RCB bridge the gap at the top?
TheRoyals, led by local hero Riyan Parag, are currently invincible with a perfect 3-0 record. They face the defending champions, RCB who have looked equally dangerous under Rajat Patidar. With Virat Kohli in sublime form and RR’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready to take on the big stage, we are in for a Friday night thriller.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Rajasthan Royals
vs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 16 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
RR vs RCB Toss Update
The toss between Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru Counterpart, Rajat Patidar will take place at 7 pm IST at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.
RR vs RCB Live Streaming and Telecast Details
The RR vs RCB match is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network across various regional channels. For digital viewers, the high-fidelity 4K stream is available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.
Impact Player Options: Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing 11
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mayank Yadav.
Impact Player Options: Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma.
Live Updates
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Scorecard: Check All Updates From IPL 2026, Match 16 At Guwahati Here
18:18 (IST) 10 Apr 2026
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE Updates: 40 Minutes to the Toss!
The captains are out on the field for their final inspections. The team sheets are being finalized. Stay tuned as we bring you the live toss result at 7:00 PM sharp!
18:17 (IST) 10 Apr 2026
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE Updates: Virat Kohli in Focus
Kohli has been in vintage form, anchoring the RCB innings with precision. He currently sits near the top of the Orange Cap race. Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed him multiple times in the past, will be the man RR looks to for an early breakthrough.
18:17 (IST) 10 Apr 2026
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE Updates: Win Probability
According to the latest Google Sports AI data, it’s a coin flip:
Rajasthan Royals: 51.9%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 48.1%
18:14 (IST) 10 Apr 2026
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE Updates: Head-to-Head
Historically, these two sides have shared a fierce rivalry. Out of 34 matches, both teams have had their moments, but RR has looked particularly strong in Guwahati, winning their last two fixtures at this venue.
18:12 (IST) 10 Apr 2026
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE Updates: Pitch Report
This is a verified batting paradise. The surface is hard with very little grass. In the 2026 season so far, Barsapara has rewarded aggressive strokeplay. Anything under 190 might be tough to defend.
17:52 (IST) 10 Apr 2026
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE Updates: Weather Forecast
It is a warm evening in Guwahati with the temperature at 24°C. Humidity is quite high at 85%, which virtually guarantees a heavy dew factor during the second innings. Captains will definitely have "bowl first" on their minds.
17:48 (IST) 10 Apr 2026
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE Updates: Welcome to Guwahati
Hello and Welcome to FE Sports by Financial Express' coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Guwahati! The atmosphere at the Barsapara Stadium is electric. This is "Home Ground 2.0" for RR, and the crowd is here to see their local boy, Riyan Parag, lead the team to a fourth consecutive win. Stay tuned to this page as we bring to you all the fresh updates from the game, including the scorecard.