The Indian Premier League 2026 heads to Guwahati on Tuesday evening, where Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in what promises to be a thrilling match.

This will be the 13th game of the season, starting at 07:30 PM IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan set the pace, Mumbai chase consistency

Rajasthan Royals have been very strong this season, winning both their matches with solid performances in batting and bowling. Their top-order batsmen have been doing really well especially Yashasvi Jaiswal who has been in great form and already scored 93 runs in the tournament.

Young player Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also impressed everyone with his batting making RR’s opening pair one of the most dangerous in the league.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have something to prove in this match. They have won one game and lost one so far and their bowling has not been very consistent. But their batting is still very strong.

Ryan Rickelton played a brilliant innings in their high-scoring chase against KKR, and Rohit Sharma also looked in good form. Captain Hardik Pandya will lead from the front with both bat and ball and help his team bounce back in this important game.

Match schedule: Date and time

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Match 13)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Match 13) Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) Venue: ACA Stadium , Guwahati

How to Watch RR vs MI IPL Match Online

Watch the live match between RR vs MI on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

Access: Requires a subscription.

Mobile Plan: ₹79/month

Super Plan (HD): ₹149/month

Premium Plan (4K): ₹299/month

Features: Multi-cam angles, 4K resolution (Premium), and commentary in 12+ languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Bengali.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

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IPL 2026: How to Watch RR vs MI Anywhere in the world

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, Sling TV, Fubo United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports, Foxtel South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport App, DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa (MENA) CricLife StarzPlay, beIN Connect New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go NZ Sri Lanka — ThePapare.com Afghanistan Ariana Television (ATN) — Rest of World (70+ Countries) — YuppTV

IPL 2026: RR vs MI full team squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Tushar Deshpande.



Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mayank Markande, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Danish Malewar, Allah Ghazanfar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Lizaad Williams.