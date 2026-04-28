As the IPL 2026 season gathers pace, the contest between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is playing both on and off the field. Since both are superstars of Indian cricket, their jerseys remain in demand even though they are no longer the captains of their respective franchises in the T20 league.

A comparison of official 2026 merchandise shows that pricing of their jersey varies across categories, authenticity, replica and fan editions, depending on how close the product is to what players wear on match days.

Price difference across categories

For premium “player edition” jerseys, the Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma kit is priced slightly higher at around Rs 5,999, compared to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli jersey at about Rs 5,499. In the mid-range replica segment, the gap narrows but remains, with Rohit’s jersey priced near Rs 2,499 and Kohli’s at Rs 2,299.

Interestingly, the trend flips at the entry level. The more affordable “fan edition” jersey for RCB is priced higher at roughly Rs 1,299, compared to Rs 999 for Mumbai Indians.

The variation reflects differences in merchandising strategy, positioning and demand across price segments rather than just player popularity.

What fans are actually buying

The “authentic” or player edition jerseys are closest to on-field kits, featuring performance fabrics, heat-pressed logos and customisation options. These are typically bought by collectors or serious fans.

Replica jerseys, meanwhile, strike a balance between quality and affordability, making them the most popular choice for match-day wear.

Fan editions are positioned as entry-level products, designed for casual supporters looking for a budget-friendly option.

Where to buy official merchandise

Franchises continue to push fans toward official channels to curb counterfeit sales.

Mumbai Indians merchandise is available through its official online store and stadium outlets, while RCB’s kits are sold via its official platform and partner retail channels.

E-commerce platforms such as Myntra and Ajio also stock licensed products, often offering bank discounts during the season.

Merchandise as a revenue stream

For IPL franchises, merchandise has become an important secondary revenue stream, complementing sponsorship income.

The steady demand for star-led jerseys highlights how player brand value continues to translate into commercial traction, even off the field.