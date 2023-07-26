Questionable conduct! Indian skipper Harmanpreet suspended for two matches by ICC after her criticism of umpires

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur amid a barrage of heavy criticism has been suspended for the next two international matches for two separate cases of Code Conduct breach during India’s recently concluded 3rd ODI against Bangladesh.

During the match, she hit the stumps with her bat after she was adjudged LBW. She later called the umpiring “pathetic” in a post-match presentation. She also pulled the local Bangladeshi umpires into a sarcastic comment, when she asked them to join the teams for the trophy ceremony. Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana, who walked off the field due to Kaur’s behaviour during the ceremony, criticised the act and urged Kaur to learn some manners.

What did the ICC say?

The ICC in a post discussing the incidents and the fine levied on Harmanpreet for the breaches said, “The first incident occurred specifically when Kaur expressed frustration after her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat.”

It added that Kaur has been fined 50% of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and has received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. Kaur was also found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and Player Support Personnel over her showing “dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

She also faced a fine of 25% of her match fee for Level 1 offence relating to “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match”. Kaur received one demerit point on her record for the same.

Harmanpreet has received a total of four demerit points which converted to two suspension points. This has led to her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, depending on whichever comes first.