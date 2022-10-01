National Games 2022: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, fencer Bhavani Devi bag gold; Many other records created

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and olympic fencer Bhavani Devi won the gold medal at the 36th National Games on Friday. While Chanu walked away with the title after lifting 84 kg in snatch and 107 kgs in clean and jerk, Devi won the women’s sabre competition, earning her the third consecutive gold medal. She also won gold medals in the 2011 and 2015 editions.

Fellow Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal in the women’s rifle shooting, edging out Karnataka’s Tillotama Sen 16-10. West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh took the bronze. A total of 7,000 athletes from 36 states/UTs are participating in the National Games which will conclude on October 12.

On the other side, Maharashtra defeated Haryana by 39-35 to book a place in the men’s kabaddi final at the 36th National Games on Friday. Maharashtra will take on Uttar Pradesh in the final clash on Saturday.

Several records made

In athletics at IIT, Gandhinagar, nine National Games records fell during the day.

According to ANI, Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh), daughter of a construction labourer, and 17-year-old Parvej Khan (Services) took centrestage. Munita set the first record of this edition in the women’s 20 km walk, clocking a commendable 1:38.20.

Parvej Khan then broke the renowned Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old National Games record in the men’s 1500 metre to the delight of the fraternity. He slashed nearly two seconds off his personal best time to win the metric mile gold in 3:40.89.

Asian Games 2018 decathlon champion Swapna Barman, competing in Madhya Pradesh colours, claimed the women’s high jump record with a clearance of 1.83 metre while Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) made light of a depleted triple jump field to win gold with a Games record effort of 16.68 metre.

Damneet Singh (Punjab) in the men’s hammer throw and Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) in women’s shot put also entered the record books. In the men’s 100m semi-finals, yet-to-be-ratified Amlan Borgohain (Assam) also broke the National Games record, set at 10.45 seconds by Haryana’s Dharambir Singh in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015.

Amlan Borgohain, who has been in good form this season, stopped the clock at 10.28 seconds, two-hundredths of a second outside the National Record held by Amiya Kumar Mallick since 2016.

Elsewhere, powered by Ankita Raina, Gujarat women booked their final berth with an easy win over Karnataka. They will start favourites in the gold medal match against Maharashtra at the Riverside Sports Complex on Saturday.