Mayank Agarwal breaks into top 10 of ICC Test Rankings, Ishant and Umesh achieve career-high points

Mayank Agarwal scored a career-best 243 in the first Test against Bangladesh, a performance that helped him break into the top-10 of ICC Test Rankings.

Mayank Agarwal has been growing in leaps and bounds since he made his debut against Australia last year. The Team India opener has broken into the top-10 of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen on the back of strong performances in the series’ against Bangladesh and South Africa. In the first Test against Bangladesh, Agarwal smashed a double century helping India win the match by a innings at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Agarwal scored 243 in the Indore Test, which was a career-best for him. The Indian opening batsman has 700 points in a list which is topped by Australia’s Steve Smith with 931 points.

The ICC Test rankings for batsmen is heavily dominated by Indians with Virat Kohli and his men grabbing four of the top-10 slots. Virat Kohli is placed second on the rankings, just 3 points behind Steve Smith. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are the other two Indian batsmen in the list occupying the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Mayank Agarwal made his debut in December last year during India’s tour to Australia. Agarwal was called up after Murali Vijay’s dip in form. He impressed the selectors in the two tests that he played down under with an average of 65. Since then, Agarwal has slowly but steadily cemented his place on the top of the order. In the home series against South Africa, Agarwal smashed two centuries in the 3 match Test series. He also scored his first double century (215) against the Proteas. He ended up scoring 340 runs in the three-match Test series with an average of 85.

India won the two-match series against Bangladesh 2-0 owing to strong performances by the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami. Ishant and Umesh achieved career-high points and have jumped to the 17th and 21st place respectively in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers.

Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved one place up to ninth with 772 points, while injury-sidelined Jasprit Bumrah lost one spot to be at fifth with 794 rating points.