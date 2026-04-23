The man who once built the world’s most lucrative cricket league is now its fiercest critic. Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, has launched a scathing attack on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), accusing the world’s richest cricket body of prioritizing financial gain over the physical and mental well-being of its players.

Modi’s outburst comes in response to reports that India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is unhappy with the “impossible” turnaround time between the IPL 2026 Final and India’s upcoming Test against Afghanistan, which is scheduled just days later.

“Stop Working Them Like Mules”

Reacting to a post regarding Gambhir’s concerns over senior players facing burnout, Modi did not mince words. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he slammed the board for their “relentless” pursuit of revenue at the cost of player health.

“I agree. The bcci is killing their players with the hectic scheduling. Guys stop this outrageous scheduling you are putting the boys thru. They need time with their families and JUST OFF TIME – You don’t need the money.” — Lalit Modi

Modi reminded the current administrators that the financial foundations he helped lay were designed to provide long-term security, rendering the current “hectic” chase for more matches unnecessary.

On Revenue: “I CREATED ANNUITY Revenue which the world envy’s. You will never have to worry about that sitting on those chairs.”

“I CREATED ANNUITY Revenue which the world envy’s. You will never have to worry about that sitting on those chairs.” On Structural Reform: Modi suggested that the Board should have a majority of players on it and hire a professional CEO to prioritize Human Resources and Self-Development of players.

Modi suggested that the Board should have a majority of players on it and hire a professional CEO to prioritize and of players. On Fan Experience: He urged the board to work on upgrading stadiums and providing a world-class fan experience “rather than work the Players like MULES.”

I agree. The bcci is killing their players with the hectic scheduling. Guys stop this outrageous scheduling you are putting the boys thru. They need time with their families and JUST OFF TIME – You don’t need the money. I CREATED ANNUITY Revenue which the world envy’s. You will… https://t.co/vkYYXa3kf6 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 22, 2026

The Workload Crisis: 2026-27 Home Season

The criticism follows the BCCI’s recent announcement of a massive 2026-27 home season schedule. With the IPL 2026 final slated for late May and the Afghanistan Test following almost immediately in June, Gambhir and the team management are reportedly considering resting several senior stars to manage workload.

Series Format Period vs Afghanistan 1 Test June 2026 vs West Indies 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is Sept – Oct 2026 vs Sri Lanka 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is December 2026 vs Australia (BGT) 5 Tests Jan – Feb 2027

A Call for “Heart & Soul”

Lalit Modi ended his viral post with a plea for the organization to regain its moral compass, stating, “Let the organisation get a HEART ❤️ & Soul 😢🏏.”

As the debate over “quality vs. quantity” in Indian cricket intensifies, the BCCI faces growing pressure from both within the dressing room and from its most prominent former officials to rethink the 365-day cricket calendar.