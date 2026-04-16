In the high-octane world of the Pandya brothers, Hardik has always been the poster boy—the flamboyant captain, the ₹16.35 crore asset, and the man with the “X-factor.” But on the night of April 15, 2026, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the elder brother, Krunal, quietly stepped into a statistical stratosphere that Hardik is yet to reach.

By dismissing Abdul Samad during Match 23 of IPL 2026, Krunal Pandya became one of the few players in history to complete the “IPL Double”: scoring 1,000+ runs and taking 100+ wickets.

The Stats Don’t Lie: Krunal vs. Hardik

Hardik is often rated higher due to his 140-click pace and finishing power. However, Krunal’s longevity and tactical discipline as a left-arm spinner have allowed him to out-stat his younger brother in the league’s most exclusive bowling club.

Milestone Krunal Pandya Hardik Pandya IPL Wickets 100 (Reached April 15, 2026) 80 IPL Runs 1,757 2,816 Economy Rate (Avg) 7.54 9.23 100-Wicket Club Yes No

The Reality Check: While Hardik leads comfortably in run-scoring (over 2,800 runs), his struggle with recurring injuries has often limited his bowling workload. This has left him 20 wickets behind the “Elite Double” club that Krunal has now joined.

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The “Chinnaswamy Milestone”

Even in a high-pressure match against his former side, LSG, Krunal was the pick of the RCB bowlers.

The Scalps: He removed a well-set Mitchell Marsh (40) to stall the momentum and then outsmarted Abdul Samad to claim his landmark 100th wicket.

He removed a well-set to stall the momentum and then outsmarted to claim his landmark 100th wicket. The Control: On a night where pacers were traveling at 10 runs per over, Krunal’s discipline through the middle overs ensured RCB kept the target to a manageable 147. He finished with figures of 2/38 in a match-winning effort.

The Elite “1,000 Run / 100 Wicket” Club

By reaching the 100-wicket mark, Krunal becomes only the sixth player in the 19-season history of the IPL to achieve this double, joining a list of bona fide T20 legends:

Ravindra Jadeja

Sunil Narine

Dwayne Bravo

Axar Patel

Andre Russell

Krunal Pandya (New Entry)

Hardik Pandya, despite his global reputation and captaincy at Mumbai Indians, is notably absent from this bracket. For Hardik to join his brother, he would need to remain a regular four-over bowler for at least two more seasons—a feat that remains a challenge given his workload management.

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The Verdict: Utility vs. Stardom

If you want finishing power and “Vibes,” you pick Hardik. But if you want tactical balance and a guaranteed defensive wall, the 2026 data suggests Krunal is the more complete IPL all-rounder.

In the sibling rivalry for IPL supremacy, the elder Pandya has finally claimed a record that Hardik may never catch. For now, when it comes to the “Elite Double,” Krunal is officially the one leading the family.